Chicago Sky Trade Starting Guard, 2nd-Leading Scorer to Contender

Just as the WNBA’s All-Star weekend approaches, the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun made a significant trade, with Chicago sending starting guard Marina Mabrey and a 2025 second-round pick to Connecticut.

In exchange, the Sky received veteran guards Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson, Connecticut’s 2025 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.

The Sun (18-6) currently have the second-best record in the “W,” so the addition of Mabrey, who is averaging 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, should give them an undeniable boost when the second half of the season hits.

As for Sky, they’ll be losing one if their top scorers, although they will be gaining future draft capital. Before getting traded, Mabrey was second on the team in scoring, behind Chennedy Carter (16.4 PPG) and just ahead of rookie Angel Reese (13.5 PPG).

Chicago Sky Traded Marina Mabrey to Connecticut Sun Per Request

According to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Sky and general manager Jeff Pagliocca traded Mabrey per her request. “This wasn’t an intentional move by Pagliocca,” Costabile wrote on July 17. “Instead, it was a response to a player’s request, according to several league sources.”

The 10-14 Sky currently sit in eighth place out of 12 teams in the league, so Mabrey will be heading from a team struggling to make the postseason to a near-guaranteed contender.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. She is a player that we feel will give us the extra edge to compete for a championship this year,” Sun GM Darius Taylor said in a statement.

“Marina has made a significant impact over the past two seasons with the Sky behind her scoring ability, playmaking, competitiveness and commitment to the community,” Pagliocca said in a statement released by the team. “We appreciate all of her contributions to the organization and wish her continued success in the league.”

What Will Sky Be Getting in Guards Rachel Banham & Moriah Jefferson?

The short answer is depth. Banham, 31, has averaged 5.2 points and 1.4 assists over her nine seasons in the WNBA. The former fourth overall pick in 2016, the veteran guard has played a reserve role for the bulk of her career and should do the same in Chicago. So far this season, she’s netting 4.8 points in 12.9 minutes per contest.

The 30-year-old Jefferson, a seven-year vet, is more of a question mark. She has put up 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists over her career. Jefferson has been limited in 2024, as she has been recovering from ankle surgery. The former second overall pick in 2016, Jefferson is still recovering from the injury and likely won’t see action for at least a week, potentially longer.

“Today is very bittersweet. We traded two really great people who are not only good basketball players but have helped add to the winning culture we have here in Connecticut,” Taylor said about Banham and Jefferson. “We want to thank both Rachel and Moriah for their professionalism and contributions on and off the court. They will truly be missed by our fans, our team and our organization. We wish them well and much success with their new organization.”

“We are very excited to welcome Rachel and Moriah to the Sky, and we know that both will bring a ton of value to this roster this season,” Pagliocca noted in his statement. “Adding another essential first-round pick in 2025 will strengthen our draft capital next year.”