Sky Coach Teresa Weatherspoon Makes Strong Statement on Chennedy Carter

Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon was facing criticism for not taking accountability for guard Chennedy Carter’s foul on Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. Now, she has made an official statement regarding the matter.

The foul, which occurred late in the third quarter of the Sky’s June 1 game against the Fever, occurred away from the ball, and was not initially ruled as flagrant. Upon further review of Carter’s shoulder check on Clark, the WNBA upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 1.

After the game, neither Carter nor Weatherspoon discussed the foul, but the Sky coach has now issued a statement condemning Carter’s actions.

“Physical play, intensity, and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball,” Weatherspoon’s statement read. “Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game. She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are.”

“Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court and she will learn from this as we all will,” the statement continued. “As a team, we will grow together and continue to work hard to display strong leadership and set a positive example for our competitors, fans and partners.”

Sky Coach Teresa Weatherspoon Initially Called Out for Lack of Response to Chennedy Carter Foul

According to Pacers beat writer Scott Agness, at the press conference immediately following Chicago’s June 1 loss to Indiana, Weatherspoon cut off all questions to Carter by saying: “That’s enough. We’re good,” which apparently ended all discourse about the shoulder-check on Clark.

“Disappointing press conference. Accountability lacking,” Agness added.

“One of the most embarrassing things about this whole situation was that Chicago’s head coach, Teresa Weatherspoon, stepped in during the postgame presser and said, ‘That’s enough,’ as if to kill any more questions/responses to/from Carter. What is this, college basketball? No – these are adult women who are professionals and have to face the music for their actions, good or bad. It’s part of the deal,” Boston Celtics insider Marc D’Amico wrote on X.

ESPN’s Sarah Spain took umbrage with Carter not speaking for a different, very logical reason. “My issue is the not talking about it more than the actually doing it,” Spain wrote on X. “Players get frustrated or triggered or lose composure at times, but she’s making things harder on herself not addressing it. That allows other people to put words in her mouth.”

Chennedy Carter Doesn’t Seem to Have Any Regrets About Caitlin Clark Foul

Per Jori Parys of CBS Sports Chicago, Carter was asked about the foul on Clark again on June 3 and Carter said she has “no regrets,” adding:

“I’m going to compete and play 100% hard no matter who it is or who we’re playing.”

Playing with a fierce competitiveness and grit is one thing; taking off-the-ball shots at your opponent in another. It’ll be interesting to see how Carter responds on the court moving forward.