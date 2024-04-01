LSU’s Angel Reese Discusses Break-Up With Boyfriend Cam’ron Fletcher

LSU college basketball player Angel Reese was dating boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher in 2023, but they have broken up.

She first confirmed the relationship in June 2023 on a podcast, and, judging from her social media posts, they were together and going on trips through Christmas.

“Cam’Ron is my boyfriend,” she said on the 1 Star Recruits podcast back then. “We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps with it too.”

However, Reese confirmed in March 2024 in an Instagram Live video that the two had broken up, although she did not specify exactly when. “Yeah, I’m single,” she said, according to Daily Mail.

She opened up about being single, saying in that Live, “I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it. I do what’s best for me, that’s it. I’m the catch! Let’s not get it twisted.”

Fletcher is a guard with the Florida State Seminoles.

Reese and Fletcher have not posted about each other for some time on their Instagram pages. According to Essentially Sports, the pair were long plagued by break-up rumors, which escalated when Fletcher posted, and then deleted, a statement on his Instagram story that read, “Elevation requires separation.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Cam’Ron Fletcher & Angel Reese Have Stopped Posting About Each Other on Instagram

On her Instagram page, Reese mostly posts solo shots, including pictures in bikinis, on the basketball court, and out on the town.

The same is true of Fletcher’s Instagram page – he doesn’t have pictures of Reese on it anymore.

In 2023, though, she shared photos to her Instagram story that were saved by Daily Mail. “Reese appeared to be holding up a photo of herself and Fletcher in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree,” Daily Mail reported.

Fletcher had suffered a knee injury, and Reese was suspended, so Daily Mail indicated the pair perhaps could use the getaway at that time.

On her Instagram story, according to Marca.com, Reese said,

Every time he gives me something, let me tell y’all, every time he buys me something or gives me something or surprises me, he can never keep it a secret because he wants to tell me and show me right away. He can never keep a secret.

Angel Reese & Cam’Ron Fletcher Had Enjoyed a Vacation to Jamaica Together

For a time, the young couple appeared to be going strong.

In August 2023, Reese and Fletcher went on vacation to Jamaica, People reported. The photos no longer appear on her page, although People wrote that they appeared on Instagram. The link to an Instagram page where People said Fletcher also posted the photos is broken.

In August 2023, Reese posted a TikTok video with Fletcher, in which she said that when he was with her they were fine, but when he wasn’t with her, they “had problems.” She hasn’t posted about Fletcher on TikTok for a long time, though.

According to Athlon Sports, Reese is a star on the basketball court, where she is “averaging 19.0 points and 13.1 rebounds per game this season.” LSU faces Iowa State and Caitlin Clark on April 1.

READ NEXT: Caitlin Clark’s Dad, Brent Clark.