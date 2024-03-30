Anne Nizzi Clark, Caitlin Clark’s Mom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anne Nizzi Clark is a marketing executive who is the mother of college basketball great Caitlin Clark.

Clark is married to Brent Clark, an executive with an agricultural products supply company. They have three children together; Caitlin’s brothers are also college athletes. Caitlin Clark is the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history.

Nizzi Clark is from an athletic family of her own. She is the daughter of a revered high school football coach.

1. Anne Nizzi Clark’s Father Was a High School Football Coach Who Had a ‘Passion & Intensity’ for the Game & His Players

Athletics runs in Anne Nizzi Clark’s genes. According to People Magazine, her father, Bob Nizzi, “was the football coach at Dowling Catholic in Des Moines.”

Sports Illustrated discussed Bob Nizzi in an article about generational talent in sports. “Her grandfather, Bob Nizzi, was the football coach at Dowling Catholic. I first interviewed Coach Nizzi in the early 1980s, and also covered some of his games. I always appreciated the passion and intensity Coach Nizzi had for the game and his players,” the article says.

“She was five years old. She could dribble a basketball,” Nizzi said to Hawk Fanatic. “She had great anticipation and seeing the floor, which is one of her greatest attributes today.

“It’s just a marvelous thing to remember that she’s wired special. Sometimes, there are special athletes that God has created, and God coaches and Caitlin Clark is one of those.”

Nizzi’s other daughter Kathy also played basketball at Dowling, Hawk Fanatic reports.

According to Hawk Central, Caitlin’s mom is of Italian Heritage. “Anne Clark, whose father is former Dowling football coach Bob Nizzi, is the fifth of seven children. Caitlin and her mom love to spend time in the kitchen, often baking up sweets. Mom is known to whip up a batch of cannoli for the whole team,” the site says.

2. Anne Nizzi Clark Says She Is ‘Super Proud’ of Her Daughter, Calling Her Basketball Career a ‘Fabulous Journey’

Anne Nizzi Clark has a page on X, where she frequently shares posts about her daughter.

“It’s quite amazing,” Caitlin’s mother Anne told Our Quad Cities when her daughter was named Associated Press National Player of the Year.

“Honestly, it’s just been a fabulous journey thus far and super proud of her. When you see all these people here after being here last year — how much it’s grown and the respect and the attention, the women’s game is gaining,” she said. “It just puts it in perspective for you. That’s really how lucky we are. And what a big dream this is for her.”

According to Hawkeye Central, “Clark’s parents enlisted her in endless activities — volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball, tennis lessons, piano lessons.”

3. Anne Nizzi Clark & Her Husband, Brent Clark, Have 3 Kids, All Athletes

Anne Nizzi Clark and her husband, Brent Clark, have raised three kids together, Blake, Caitlin and Colin, according to People Magazine. Caitlin is the middle child.

Caitlin’s parents raised their family in West Des Moines Iowa, People reported, adding that all three have played sports.

Caitlin’s older brother, Blake, “played football for Iowa State University,” People reported, adding that Caitlin’s younger brother Colin also plays basketball.

4. Anne Nizzi Clark Once Praised Her Daughter’s ‘Spunky Attitude’

Anne Nizzi Clark praised her daughter in an interview with The Gazette; Caitlin’s parents have frequently spoken with the news media.

“She just has that fun, spunky attitude,” Anne told The Gazette. “She lets them say it’s OK to laugh. You really see that at home.”

Anne has described the siblings’ closeness. “I think Blake and Caitlin are always watching him online and following him, too,” Anne said to the Gazette of her youngest son, Colin, also an athlete. “That is probably even more special to watch, and take the time to come back and watch him and support him, and beat up on him a little bit, too. That part has been amazing.”

5. Anne Nizzi Clark Has Developed a Career in Marketing

Anne Nizzi Clark works in “strategic partnerships” for CC22 Ventures, LLC, according to her LinkedIn page. CC22 is a company designed to boost Caitlin Clark’s image.

Before that, she was vice president of product marketing for American Enterprise Group, Inc., director of strategic marketing for Delta Dental of Iowa, and vice president, insurance business manager for Wells Fargo.

She has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the LinkedIn page says.

