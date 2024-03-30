Blake Clark, Caitlin Clark’s Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Blake Clark is the brother of college basketball phenom, Caitlin Clark. He plays college football at Iowa State.

Blake Clark is one of Caitlin’s two brothers. Her parents, Brent and Anne Nizzi Clark, raised the family of three kids in West Des Moines, Iowa, according to Women’s Health.

Caitlin Clark is the top scorer in the history of women’s NCAA college basketball. Her family frequently attends her games.

Here’s what you need to know about Caitlin Clark’s brother:

1. Blake Clark is a Quarterback & Industrial Engineering Major at Iowa State University

The Iowa State website describes Blake Clark as a quarterback for the football team who is a red-shirted senior.

He has won numerous awards, including “Academic All-Big 12 First Team (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)” and “Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (F21, S22, F22),” according to the website.

In 2022, he was “College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District … played in all 12 games on special teams as the holder on field goals and PATs … scored a two-point conversion against Kansas,” the website says.

Caitlin Clark says that she was asleep when her brother Blake Clark had his two point conversion for Iowa State earlier this year. Says she rewatched the whole game and adds that he’s one of her biggest role models — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 20, 2022

In 2021, he was listed as “First Team Academic All-Big 12 … played in all 13 games on special teams as the team’s holder on field goals and PATs.”

Iowa State’s bio says Blake Clark was “Born Dec. 21, 1999 … son of Brent Clark and Anne Nizzi-Clark … industrial engineering major … sister, Caitlin, plays basketball at Iowa.”

ESPN has a player page devoted to the college career of Blake Clark.

2. Blake Clark Was a High School Quarterback for a ‘Champion Squad’

Blake Clark also excelled on the football field in high school, according to his Iowa State biography.

“Honorable mention all-state and all-district pick as a senior in 2017 … starting quarterback for the Class 4A state champion squad that went 12-1 in senior season,” the bio says, adding that Blake Clark “led Class 4A in completion percentage (73.1 pct.), connecting on 117-of-160 passes for 2,121 yards.”

He “ranked fourth in the state (Class 4A) in passing touchdowns with 27 … also rushed for 501 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry … was a reserve as a junior for team that won 2016 Class 4A state title … two-year starter in basketball … academic all-state in both football and basketball … NFF Iowa Chapter Scholar Athlete of the Year as a senior … coached by Tom Wilson,” according to his college biography.

3. Blake Clark Praised His Sister Caitlin Clark for Playing ‘With a Lot of Confidence’

Blake Clark has praised his sister. The siblings also have a younger brother named Colin. Blake Clark is the eldest among the three.

“I think she’s just very outgoing and confident as a person,” Blake said to The Gazette.

“I think that’s apparent on the court, she plays with a lot of confidence. There’s not a shot she doesn’t think she can take or make. And she just kind of plays with a swagger, she doesn’t care if she’s missing shots, she trusts that the next one’s going to go in.”

4. Blake Clark Has Been Described as ‘the Boss’ & an ‘Old Soul’ by His Parents

Blake is “the boss,” his mother Anne Clark told The Gazette.

“Blake has the answers to everything and they kind of defer to Blake, just about their life and what they’re doing,” Anne said. “Blake is always going to give his opinion.”

His father Brent Clark described Blake as an “old soul,” praising his “demeanor and respectfulness.”

5. Caitlin Clark Was Described as ‘Always at Her Brother’s Side’

Brent Clark, the siblings’ dad, told The Gazette that Blake Clark is a role model to Caitlin.

“His perspective, I think his patience, receptivity to others ideas and his ability to listen are all real positive traits that I think both Caitlin and our youngest son, Colin, probably certainly notice and probably try to model as best they can,” Brent said to the newspaper.

Caitlin “was always at her brother’s side, tagging along to play with fellow neighborhood kids or cousins,” The Gazette reported.

READ NEXT: Caitlin Clark’s Family.