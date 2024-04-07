Caitlin Clark & Boyfriend Connor McCaffrey Are Iowa Basketball Power Couple

Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend Connor McCaffrey is part of a legendary Iowa Hawkeyes basketball family. McCaffrey is the son of iconic Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey.

Prior to beginning his new coaching career, McCaffrey played six seasons for the Hawkeyes under his father. McCaffrey seved as a starting guard for three seasons at Iowa. The former Hawkeyes player averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 32 appearances during the 2022-23 season.

Clark is already known as the face of Iowa basketball, but McCaffrey is also part of Hawkeyes royalty. Fran McCaffrey has been the Iowa head coach on the men’s side since 2010.

Soon, this Iowa power couple may both be calling Indiana home.

Caitlin Clark & Boyfriend Connor McCaffrey Are Set to Share a Home Base in Indianapolis

McCaffrey joined the Indiana Pacers coaching staff in May 2023. The couple is set to reunite in Indianapolis as it just so happens that the Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The Fever are expected to select Clark with the top pick in the WNBA draft on April 15. It looks like the couple will once again be in the same city. After being hired by the Pacers, McCaffrey described his role with Indiana as an “entry-level job.”

“I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need,” McCaffery told Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow during a May 25, 2023 interview. “It’s kind of all-hands on deck, whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it.

“It’s a way in. It’s an entry-level job. You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do.”

Caitlin Clark’s BoyFriend Connor McCaffrey Is ‘Out of Words’ to Describe the Iowa Star

McCaffrey appears to be just as impressed as the rest of America when watching Clark on the hardwood. After Clark dropped 41 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds on LSU to help Iowa reach the Final Four, McCaffrey reposted a graphic of the guard’s stats in the game.

“Out of words for this 1 @caitlinclark22,” McCaffrey noted on his Instagram Story.

McCaffrey also posted a message on X sharing a similar sentiment as Clark helped Iowa punch their ticket to the Final Four.

“She was special tonight 💛,” McCaffrey explained in an April 1 message on X.

McCaffrey is fond of showing Clark love on social media. The coach took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message as Clark celebrated her 22nd birthdate on January 22.

“Happy Birthday 22 🤞🏼🤍 Wish I was there to celebrate with you – you deserve the best day ❤️,” McCaffrey remarked in the Instagram message. “Golden Bday / T Swift year will be the best yet. With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you 🖤.”

Clark has also shared photos of the couple on her Instagram page. The Hawkeyes star posted a photo with McCaffrey as the two enjoyed some time together on a boat.

“Best end to summer🖤,” Clark said in the August 21 Instagram message.