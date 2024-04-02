Caitlin Clark Hugs Major Celebrity in Viral Video After Iowa’s Victory

A viral video shows Iowa college basketball star Caitlin Clark hugging a major celebrity after Iowa’s victory over LSU on April 1.

The celebrity was Jason Sudeikis, the “Ted Lasso” star and former Saturday Night Live alum, who was in the stands to watch Clark score 41 points against LSU in the Elite 8. The video shows Clark walking into the stands to speak with, and then embrace, Sudeikis.

According to Fox Sports analyst Michael Mulvihill, writing on X on March 5, “Women’s college basketball is now averaging a little bit bigger audience than Men’s CBB on FOX (981k vs 946).”

“Women’s CBB is up +48% on FOX this season and up +60% across all national networks,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jason Sudeikis Wore a Hoodie to the Game That Read, ‘Everyone Watches Women’s Sports’

The camera panned to show Sudeikis in the stands during the game.

Sudeikis wore a hoodie that read, “Everyone watches women’s sports,” video shows.

He also joined Iowa in the trophy celebration, according to photos.

According to Hawk Central, Sudeikis performed the “You can’t see me” gesture, “which Clark made famous last season as a celebration last year,” and which was mimicked by LSU star Angel Reese.

Sudeikis attended another Iowa game in December, Hawk Central reported. According to Hawk Central, it appears that Sudeikis was at the game simply because he is an Iowa and basketball fan. According to his IMDb biography, in addition to his time on Saturday Night Live, Sudeikis has a list of Hollywood movies to his credit.

“Sudeikis is known for starring in the films, Horrible Bosses (2011), Hall Pass (2011), We’re the Millers (2013), Horrible Bosses 2 (2014), Sleeping with Other People (2015), Mother’s Day (2016), Masterminds (2015), The Book of Love (2016), Colossal (2016) and voicing the character of Red in the animated-comedy, The Angry Birds Movie (2016),” the biography reports.

Other Celebrities Have Attended Iowa Games This Season to Watch Caitlin Clark Play

As she is considered a generational talent, multiple other celebrities have been attending Iowa games this season to watch her play.

According to We Are Iowa, one of those people was Travis Scott. He attended an Iowa game in early March, the site reported.

“This game got me like 😬😬😬😬😬,” Scott wrote on X at the time. “Let’s go it’s turrrnntttt.”

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal told People Magazine that he is only watching women’s college basketball this year.

“I hate to say it, but the women players are kicking the men’s butts. You’ve got my Angel Reese. You’ve got all the girls from South Carolina. You’ve got JuJu Watkins, you’ve got Caitlin Clark,” O’Neal told People.

“It’s just a better game, just more competitive,” he added. O’Neal revealed to People that he had gone to watch an LSU game this season to support Reese.

“It was my first time ever seeing the girls’ game way more packed than the boys’ game, but it was actually a good feeling,” O’Neal told People. “I’m happy for the young female athletes, and it’s inspiring to young girls.”

