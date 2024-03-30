Caitlin Clark Net Worth 2024: How Wealthy Is the College Basketball Great?

Caitlin Clark is the top scorer in NCAA women’s college basketball history. She is widely regarded as one of the greatest women’s college basketball players of all time, if not the greatest.

According to CNN, Clark is expected to be the number 1 draft pick in the WNBA in April.

However, what is Caitlin Clark’s net worth for 2024?

1. Caitlin Clark’s Net Worth for 2024 Is Already Valued at Greater Than $3 Million

Clark’s 2024 net worth is currently estimated at around $3.1 million, according to On3Elite.

In addition to being the #1 ranked women’s college basketball player in the country, Clark has a massive social media following, with more than 1 million followers on Instagram alone, the site reported.

She is listed as 6 foot tall and hailing from West Des Moines, Iowa. She currently plays on the Iowa women’s basketball team.

2. Caitlin Clark Has Received a $5 million Offer to Play 10 Games in Ice Cube’s Big3 Professional Basketball League

America’s women athletes should not be forced to spend their off seasons playing in often dismal and dubious foreign countries just to make ends meet. — Ice Cube (@icecube) March 27, 2024

According to CNN, Caitlin Clark has received an offer “to join the Big3, a 3-on-3 professional basketball league founded by Ice Cube that has employed several former NBA players.”

TMZ reported that the offer is worth $5 million. “$5 million to play 8 regular season games and possibly 2 playoff games! That’s it … 10 games for $5 mil, guaranteed,” the site reported, adding that she could still play in the WNBA and enjoy merchandising and sponsorship deals.

Ice Cube wrote on X, “We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”

Ice Cube continued, “The skeptics laughed when we made Nancy Lieberman the first female coach of a men’s pro team, and she won the championship in her first year. Then Lisa Leslie won it all in year two. With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes.”

He continued: “America’s women athletes should not be forced to spend their off seasons playing in often dismal and dubious foreign countries just to make ends meet.”

3. Caitlin Clark Has Lucrative Partnerships With Gatorade & State Farm

According to the Sporting News, Clark is not paid to play college basketball. However, she has racked up endorsement deals.

Clark “has garnered numerous endorsement deals over the past three seasons,” the Sporting News reported.

The most lucrative? According to the Sporting News, her “partnerships with Gatorade and State Farm” fit that bill.

The site says she’s partnered with 11 companies. You can find a listing of her NIL deals here.

4. Caitlin Clark Would Make a Salary in the WNBA, But It’s Nowhere Near What NBA Players Make

WNBA rookie players’ salaries are nowhere near the salaries male players get in the NBA, according to Spotrac. It amounts to a four-year, $338,056 contract, according to The Sporting News.

She will likely continue to accrue endorsement deals.

Nike even has a T-shirt with her likeness for sale, according to Women’s Health. It reads, “You break it, you own it.”

5. Could Caitlin Clark Play in the National Basketball League?

Is it possible that Caitlin Clark could play in the NBA instead?

According to Sportskeeda, there’s concern that Clark, who is 6 foot tall and weighs 150 pounds, “might not have the stature and size” to make it there.

However, according to the site, basketball great Shaquille O’Neal recently shared a comment on Instagram by podcaster Rob Parker, who said, “I am convinced that Caitlin Clark could play in today’s ‘soft’ NBA.”

Fan Sided reported, “Offensively, the NBA player who mirrors Clark’s production most is Luka Doncic.”

