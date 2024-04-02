Kim Mulkey’s Family: LSU Coach’s Ex Husband Was College Quarterback

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is divorced from ex-husband, Randy Robertson, who was a college football quarterback.

According to the Spun, Mulkey and Robertson were married from 1987 through 2006.

“They met while both playing sports at Louisiana Tech,” where Robertson was a quarterback, the Spun reported. According to Encyclopedia.com, Robertson is now a public relations company owner.

The Washington Post recently wrote a controversial profile on Mulkey, saying, among other details, that “she explodes at officials and is suspicious of reporters.”

“She is also known to hold grudges and clash with players, including about their appearances and displays of their sexuality,” the Post reported. Mulkey’s attorneys contested some of the claims in the story, according to The Post. The article also discussed Mulkey’s ex-husband and her estranged relationship with her father.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Mulkey Has Said her Divorce From Randy Robertson ‘Blindsided’ Her

According to Essentially Sports, Mulkey met Robertson when he was a quarterback at Louisiana Tech, and she played basketball there.

A “common friend” introduced them, and they started dating in college, the site reported.

They were married seven years after meeting, according to Essentially Sports, wedding at First Baptist Church in Louisiana. The Post story also discusses their courtship.

Randy Robertson “presented her a jack-in-the-box with an engagement ring inside. He was popular and gregarious,” The Post reported. “She hated parties and crowds, had never taken a sip of alcohol. She said yes anyway, planning to toast with 7 Up at the wedding.”

There were conflicts at the wedding because Mulkey’s parents were divorced, and her father had remarried, according to Essentially Sports. Her dad eventually “opted out of the wedding,” the site reported.

According to Inside Northside, the divorce, which was requested by Mulkey’s husband, caught her off guard.

“Mulkey felt that life was good. She had two remarkable children, Makenzie and Kramer, and a wildly successful career. When then-husband, Randy Robertson, asked for a divorce, Mulkey was blindsided,” the site reported.

According to The Post, her husband “told her he felt neglected. They attended couples counseling,” but it didn’t work.

Kim Mulkey’s Kids Have Defended Her, Saying She Is ‘Not Mean’ & Is ‘Really Laid Back’

Mulkey has two kids, according to the Dallas Morning News, which quoted her daughter, Makenzie, as saying that Mulkey appears to be a “hardcore, strict, intimidating woman” but is actually “really laid back.”

Her son described Mulkey as “not mean like people think,” the Morning News reported.

Her daughter is named Makenzie Robertson and her son is Kramer Robertson, according to The Advocate.

Kim Mulkey Is Estranged From Her Father

According to the Athletic, Mulkey was upset that The Washington Post contacted her estranged father and sister for the story about her.

The Post reported that Mulkey and her dad Les have been estranged for almost four decades because he was unfaithful to her mother. According to The Athletic, she addressed that issue in her autobiography, saying, “His unfaithfulness to my mother devastated our entire family.”

According to the Post, Mulkey’s dad sometimes goes in secret to her games to watch from the stands.

