LSU Coach Says Team’s Absence During National Anthem Wasn’t Intentional as Video Goes Viral

Video before the Louisiana State University-University of Iowa women’s college basketball game on April 1 shows the LSU team missing from the court during the National Anthem. However, LSU coach Kim Mulkey told reporters at a post-game press conference that the team’s absence was not intentional.

The viral video, which you can watch below, has sparked controversy on X, with some people criticizing the LSU team. Heavy has reached out to the LSU sports public affairs office for comment and confirmation, although Mulkey was asked about the National Anthem controversy during the press conference and spoke about it, which you can also watch later in this article.

The Washington Examiner reported that LSU’s women’s basketball team “skips National Anthem.”

LSU lost the April 1 “Elite 8” game to Iowa and its star player Caitlin Clark. The final score was 94-87 in Iowa’s favor.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Viral Video Shows the Iowa Players ‘Holding Hands,’ But LSU’s Team Was Not Present During the National Anthem

Dan Zaksheske, a reporter with the conservative site Outkick, sent the video viral when he posted it on X and wrote, “Iowa players holding hands during the American National Anthem. LSU players left the court before the anthem was performed.”

The video does appear to say what the journalist reported, as the LSU team is not present on the court, but Iowa’s team is, while the National Anthem is sung.

However, Chessa Bouche, a reporter in Baton Rouge, wrote on X, “LSU is never on the court for the National Anthem.” The journalist did not explain why that is the case. Heavy has asked LSU PR.

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Said, ‘That’s Nothing Intentionally Done’ When She Was Asked Why the Team Wasn’t Present on the Court During the National Anthem

Play

The reporter for Outkick asked LSU coach Kim Mulkey at the post-game conference about her team not being “on the floor for the National Anthem,” asking whether that “was a conscious decision” and inquiring what the team was doing.

At about the 37:14 mark in the video above, Mulkey addressed the controversy about the National Anthem.

“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played,” she said. “We kind of have a routine where we are on the floor and then they come off at the 12-minute mark; I don’t know. We come in, and we do our pregame stuff. Sorry. Listen, that’s nothing intentionally done.” The press conference then moved on to other topics.

Her comments came after some accounts on X claimed the LSU players “walked off” the court.

In 2017, the Advocate reported that some legislators threatened to remove funding from LSU if any players took a knee during the National Anthem. “LSU players aren’t on the field during the ‘Star Spangled Banner,'” the site reported.

The article noted that Louisiana State University President F. King Alexander “reminded lawmakers that LSU players traditionally remain in the locker room during the anthem.)” The article also does not explain why this is done, however.

