Paige Bueckers’ Family: Her Mom Was a Cross Country Athlete

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers’ mom and dad are closely following their daughter’s athletic career.

According to the UConn website, Bueckers is the “daughter of Bob Bueckers and Amy Fuller.” She has “two brothers, Ryan and Drew, and one sister, Lauren.”

Bob Bueckers texts his daughter before each game, writing, “Be you. Be great,” CT Insider reports.

“It has been surreal, but I think if she continues to stay true to herself, there are no boundaries for where she can go,” Bob Bueckers said to the publication “Obviously health plays a big part in that as an athlete. But even if she wasn’t an athlete, if she stays true to herself, which I believe she is doing and is really engrained in her entire personality, she’s going to be an agent of change.”

On X, he tagged his daughter and wrote, “Just a kid who loves life, basketball, and her teammates! Proud of u and love u with all my heart! Be You, Be Great!”

The 6 foot tall guard was born in Hopkins, Minnesota, according to ESPN. In 2020, Bleacher Report declared her the future of basketball and the “best player in high school.”

Paige Bueckers’ Mother Was a Cross Country & Track Athlete

Bueckers’ mother “competed in cross country and track & field at the University of St. Thomas,” the UConn website says.

The site says Paige Bueckers “organized series of youth basketball clinics called ‘Buckets With Bueckers’ in Minnesota and Montana.” She is majoring in human development & family sciences, according to the UConn website.

According to her Team USA bio, she is the eldest of four kids. That page refers to her mom as “Amy Dettbarn.”

“Amy Dettbarn and Robert Bueckers were married June 5, 1999, at St. Francis Church in Brainerd with Father Seamus Walsh officiating,” their wedding announcement in the Brainerd Dispatch says.

According to Bleacher Report, “Her dad played point guard in high school and coached Paige until she was in elementary school. He and Paige’s mom, Amy, divorced when their daughter was three. Paige stayed in Minnesota with her dad while her mom remarried and moved to Billings, Montana.”

Fuller told Connecticut Post that she rarely checks Facebook since her daughter’s fame has grown, because she desires privacy.

Fuller spoke to the Hartford Courant about watching her daughter on the basketball court after she lost multiple games due to knee surgery.

“It was actually a little weird because it had been taken away for so long that I was just used to coming out here and watching the games with her on the bench doing her cheerleader role,” said Fuller, who still lives in Billings, Montana. “I came out (for the exhibition) and I was like, this is what I’ve been missing. The bug is back, I need to be at every game. I hate missing any games. But it’s been so wonderful.”

Paige Bueckers’ Dad Is a Software Engineer Who Has Spoken About Her Past Injuries

Bueckers’ dad spoke to CT Insider about his daughter’s injuries in 2022. That article said he was working as “a software engineer now living in Maryland.”

“It’s just something in life; there are going to be peaks and valleys,” her father, Bob Bueckers, told the site.

About to roll up to campus! Let’s go! Happy Senior Day! @UConnWBB So glad my daughter has these amazing young women in her life! https://t.co/f17G5MKUN7 — Bob Bueckers (@BobBueckers) February 16, 2024

“She’s been at the highest of highs and, after she got the injuries, probably the lowest of lows. Overall, I think she’s handled it well,” he said. “I know she’s had some tough days. But that’s expected. With an injury sometimes it’s equally hard physically and emotionally, how you deal with it. She seems to be in a good place, but every day is different.”

Her dad spoke about her recovery.

“My biggest fear as a father is coming back too early,” Bob Bueckers said to CT Insider. “It’s really hard to tell a 20-year-old who thinks they’re invincible not to come back too early. … I need to get a better grasp of what the plan is and understand what a realistic time frame is. To be honest with you, I really didn’t like the 6-8 weeks recovery time frame. That didn’t sit well with me.”

Bob Bueckers is on X, where he shares news of his daughter’s career. His wedding announcement in the Brainerd Dispatch reads, “The groom graduated from Albany High School and St. Cloud State University. He is employed at Object Partners, Inc. in Minneapolis. The couple is at home in Maple Grove.”

