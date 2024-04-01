Angel Reese Leads LSU Into Rematch of NIL Darlings in Elite Eight

Angel Reese’s endorsement portfolio continues to expand, with an impressive array of brands eager to collaborate with the rising basketball star. Currently, Reese boasts endorsement deals with prominent names such as Reebok, Raising Cane’s, Coach, Wingstop, Amazon, McDonald’s, PlayStation, Outback Steakhouse, Bose, Discord, Xfinity, and TurboTax, all facilitated through her NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) agreements.

In addition to these partnerships, Reese has also inked deals with Mielle, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge through Bayou Collective, further diversifying her endorsement portfolio. While the exact financial details of each endorsement agreement remain undisclosed, Reese’s endorsement earnings are assumed to be approximately $1.8 million as of January 2024, according to On3.com.

Reese leads her LSU squad into the Elite Eight in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s national championship game against Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes. Like Reese, Clark has been a NIL deal magnet, building her own portfolio of NIL deals. The two have powered the popularity of women’s basketball to new heights.

Reese’s Largest NIL Deal to Date

In a significant move within the world of collegiate athletics and branding, Reebok, under the leadership of Shaquille O’Neal as president of basketball operations and Allen Iverson as vice president of basketball operations, inked a multi-year name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Reese, the largest of her NIL deals to date. This deal represents O’Neal’s inaugural major NIL deal since assuming his new role with Reebok.

“For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT. There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese.” – President of Reebok Basketball @SHAQ https://t.co/1zy7nxro3s pic.twitter.com/YchQUUBcu3 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 17, 2023

The agreement with Reese, a prominent figure in college basketball, marks a strategic move for Reebok to bolster its presence in the collegiate sports arena while capitalizing on Reese’s rising star power and marketability. As the first significant NIL deal under O’Neal’s leadership, the partnership underscores Reebok’s commitment to aligning with top-tier athletes and leveraging their influence to drive brand visibility and engagement.

The LSU connection between O’Neal and Reese certainly played a role in O’Neal’s decision on his first major NIL deal for Reebok.

A Rivalry Renewed

Tonight, the stage is set for perhaps the most anticipated showdown in the history of women’s hoops as the NCAA women’s basketball tournament reaches unprecedented heights. The upcoming Elite Eight clash between Iowa and LSU is history’s most anticipated non-Final Four matchup. This highly anticipated game is a rematch of last year’s national championship—an epic encounter that captivated audiences nationwide.

Their previous meeting in the national championship game garnered immense attention, drawing in a staggering average of 9.9 million viewers and peaking at an astounding 12.6 million viewers—a historic milestone that solidified its status as the most-viewed women’s college basketball game on record.

Two of the most influential student-athletes in NCAA sports represent each squad. Iowa is led by Caitlin Clark, an NIL leader in her own right. In the 2023 NCAA Women’s Championship final, the LSU Tigers clinched a resounding victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes with a final score of 103-85. Among the game’s highlights was LSU’s Angel Reese’s pivotal role in securing the program’s first NCAA title, along with her notable interaction with Iowa’s Clark.

ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zj3mqIzkk9 — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2023

As LSU gained a fourth-quarter lead, Reese taunted Clark by waving a hand in front of her face and tapping her ring finger—a gesture that quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the game. Opinions varied on the sportsmanship of Reese’s actions, with some viewing it as unsportsmanlike conduct.

However, Reese has since taken steps to address the incident, emphasizing her respect and admiration for Clark’s talent and contributions to the sport. Speaking at LSU’s media day earlier this month, Reese acknowledged her long-standing competitive relationship with Clark, dating back to their days competing in AAU basketball. Despite their on-court rivalry, Reese expressed a desire to one day have the opportunity to play alongside Clark.

LSU star Angel Reese on Caitlin Clark: "I love Caitlin, I love her game and I admire everything she's done." pic.twitter.com/xh6B4vJOdE — Joey Donia – KWQC (@JoeyDonia) March 31, 2024

The two stars share mutual respect, and the basketball world is lucky enough to see them square off on the biggest of stages once again.