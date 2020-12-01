WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2020: Matches & Predictions

Tables, Ladders & Chairs in the forecast for DecemberThe mayhem of WWE TLC is set for December 20, 2020. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWE Network | Subscribe now: http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: http://wwe.yt/ Check out WWE.com for news and updates: http://goo.gl/akf0J4 Watch… 2020-11-23T02:46:44Z

2020 has been quite the stressful year for WWE.

The current pandemic forced Vinnie Mac and Co. to forgo live crowds for their shows and adopt virtual panels of their fans for its ThunderDome presentation. Throughout the year, we’ve been treated to a series of monumental moments, quality matches, and entertaining character changes. The final month of one of the worst years in recorded human history is upon us and it’s time for WWE to go out with a bang. Which means it’s time for another healthy serving of TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs. The stars of Raw and Smackdown will clash with some familiar weaponry on hand for the annual PPV festivities.

Let’s check out the announced matches for TLC 2020 and break down our picks for who will come out on top.

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles (with Omos) (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: We are now in the midst of Drew McIntyre’s second WWE Championship reign. And to be clear, that really shouldn’t have been the case. Instead of hot shotting the belt to Randy Orton just to end up going right back to Drew as the champ just seemed like a total waste of time. Drew’s very first WWE Championship run should have been completely uninterrupted and kept on going strong into the new year. At least Drew’s back in the driver’s seat on Monday Night Raw and ready to hold the top spot for months to come. His next challenger comes in the form of the “Phenomenal One” AJ Styles, who now has a giant brute backing him just in case things go left.

Riddle skips and hops under the skin of AJ Styles: Raw, Nov. 30, 2020AJ Styles is caught off guard by more indications that his associate, Omos, is friendly with Riddle ahead of their “Sudden Death” Triple Threat Match. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWE Network | Subscribe now: http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe… 2020-12-01T04:35:33Z

Keith Lee vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles – “Sudden Death” Triple Threat Match: Raw, Nov. 30, 2020Keith Lee, AJ Styles and Riddle battle it out to determine who will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WWE TLC. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWE Network | Subscribe now: http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE… 2020-12-01T04:40:48Z

Drew McIntyre looks ahead to WWE TLC: Raw, Nov. 30, 2020WWE Champion Drew McIntyre reflects on his recent battles against Randy Orton and Roman Reigns in an exclusive interview before looking ahead to his next challenger at WWE TLC. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWE Network | Subscribe now: http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more… 2020-12-01T04:59:26Z

VideoVideo related to wwe tlc: tables, ladders & chairs 2020: matches & predictions 2020-11-30T23:38:07-05:00

AJ managed to slot himself into this high profile position after besting Keith Lee and Matt Riddle during a Sudden Death Triple Threat match. Now we’re set to witness the first-ever one-on-one meeting between two of Raw’s premier talents. While AJ may have slowed down a bit these days, he’s still capable of bringing his best to every match he competes in. And as a conniving heel, he’s even more entertaining and willing to go to great lengths to secure a victory. With the massive Omos by his side, AJ looks to have this match in the bag.

But we all know AJ is being set up as the next legit challenger that Drew can defeat to build up his main event credibility even further. This match will be great and give Drew another notch in his belt as he looks to lay claim to being called the best wrestler of 2020. I have a sneaking suspicion that Drew’s first major hurdle in 2021 will be his supposed best friend Sheamus. Sounds like a great matchup for next year’s Royal Rumble, if you ask me.