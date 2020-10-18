Young Barcelona Defender Takes Chance to Impress Koeman

Ronald Koeman took the opportunity to watch Barcelona B in action on Sunday and will surely have been impressed by 20-year-old defender Arnau Comas in the team’s 1-0 win over Nastic.

Comas is back at Barcelona after spending last season on loan at Olot and was the match-winner for the reserve team. The 20-year-old netted the only goal of the game from a corner in the 58th minute to ensure a winning start for Francisco Javier García Pimienta’s team.

The youngster also put in a strong shift in defense to ensure the hosts kept a clean sheet in their opening game of the 2020-21 league season. Fans were quick to praise Comas for his display.

Important first win for Barca B against a tough competitor in Nastic. MOTM was clearly Arnau Comas. He has developed so much on loan at Olot. — La Masia (@Youngcules) October 18, 2020

FULL TIME! Barça B kicks off the season with a win. Comas MOTM for me. Just massive. 1-0 — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) October 18, 2020

Arnau Comas and Santiago Mingo the 2 CBs had a really great game. — Off the Ball 16,521++🔥 (@FCTotalFootball) October 18, 2020

Journalist Albert Rogé from Catalan daily Sport was also full of praise for Comas. He tweeted that Koeman should take note of the youngster who looks set to lead the defense this season.



Barcelona B narrowly missed out on promotion to Spain’s second tier last season after losing their promotion play-off against Sabadell. Garcia Pimienta will be hoping his young side can go one better this time around.

Barcelona B Youngsters Making an Impression

Koeman went to watch Barca B to see 18-year-old defender Santiago Ramos Mingo in action as well as 21-year-old Óscar Mingueza, according to journalist Santi Ovalle.

The duo are among several young Barca B stars who are making an impact at the club currently and who have been tipped for big things.

Koeman has already included Mingueza in his Champions League squad for 2020-21 along with goalkeepers Inaki Pena and Arnau Tenas. Midfielder Ilaix Moriba and winger Konrad de la Fuente are also on the list.

Ilias Akhomach is another player Barcelona fans will be keeping their eye on this season after he made his B team debut in pre-season. The 16-year-old has already been compared to Lionel Messi and looks to have a big future ahead of him.

Following in Ansu Fati’s Footsteps?

Barca B players have been offered hope they can break into the first team at the Camp Nou by the emergence of Ansu Fati. The forward is still only 17 but has cemented his place in the senior squad and made his debut at international level.

Riqui Puig and Ronald Araujo, who were both in the Barca B team last season, have also made the step up to the senior side in 2020-21 and have already featured in La Liga in the early weeks of the season.

Koeman has also shown he’s willing to trust in youth since taking over. Teenagers Sergino Dest and Pedri both started Saturday’s La Liga clash at Getafe, while 21-year-old Francisco Trincao has featured in every match so far in 2020-21.

