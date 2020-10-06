How to Watch ’16 and Pregnant’ Season 6 Online Without Cable

Over six years ago, 16 and Pregnant aired its final after after a five-year run on MTV. Now the show that spawned the Teen Mom franchise is back for a sixth season with a new group of pregnant teens.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch a live stream of 16 and Pregnant streaming online for free:

’16 and Pregnant’ Preview

16 and Pregnant is back this week to give viewers “an intimate look into the lives of teenagers as they navigate adolescence while facing unplanned pregnancies and go from high school students to parents-to-be.” The re-imagined docuseries features a brand-new group of young women are about to show MTV viewers what it means to be pregnant at age 16.

The new iteration will follow the unexpected pregnancy journey from multiple perspectives, not just from the young mother. Intimate video confessionals from members of each family will allow the series to more substantively explore the lives of those impacted by the experience, with honesty and empathy.

The description for the premiere episode, titled “Madisen,” reads, “Living in Arkansas and raised by her single dad, Madisen is a sassy 16-year-old who never expected to get pregnant at 15.”

The description for the second episode, airing Tuesday, October 13 and titled “Rachelle” says, “Rachelle’s parents always had big dreams for her; so when she got pregnant after only a month of dating her boyfriend, they were heartbroken; being pregnant while getting to know the father has not been easy.”

Back when the show was first airing, there was some criticism about it glorifying teen pregnancy, but a study conducted in 2014 actually found that the opposite was true. According to CNN, the study by the National Bureau of Economic Research said 16 and Pregnant ultimately led to a 5.7 percent reduction in teen births in the 18 months after its premiere on TV. This would account for about one-third of the overall decline in teen births in the United States during that period, researchers Melissa Kearney and Phillip Levine concluded.

16 and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

