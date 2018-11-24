Syracuse vs Boston College Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 20 ranked Syracuse Orange (8-3) renew their rivalry with the Boston College Golden Eagles (7-4) when they head to Chestnut Hill on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

This is the 52nd all-time meeting between the two programs. The first matchup came back in 1924, and is one of college football’s more regularly played rivalry games. Syracuse leads the all-time series with a record of 31-20, but it was BC who won last year’s game by going into the Carrier Dome and blowing out the Orange 42-14.

This is a sort of a revenge game for Syracuse. The Orange come into this game after falling to Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium last week 36-3 in their most disappointing effort of the season. Mostly because senior quarterback Eric Dungey was injured early in the first quarter. The status of Dungey (upper body) for this game remains in question.

Syracuse football QB Tommy DeVito preparing to start if Eric Dungey can't vs. Boston College: https://t.co/P5PJB1WHcN — Syracuse Football (@syrfootball) November 21, 2018

The Orange are obviously not on the Fighting Irish’s level, but Boston College head coach Steve Addazio told reporters he still knows they are a quality opponent.

“This is a very good football team. They have some very good players. You know, offensively, they are Top-10 in scoring. Defensively, they are Top-10 in sacks and interceptions. I think they are playing with a lot of confidence, and so it should be two good teams clashing against each other here … kind of the way it should be.”

Syracuse’s defense is vulnerable, especially after last week’s dud. The orange allow 169.2 rushing yards per game, which is a favorable matchup for BC sophomore running back AJ Dillon. Dillon leads the Golden Eagles with 1,052 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, including five 100-yard performances — Dillon rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-21 loss to Florida State last week.