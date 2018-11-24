South Carolina vs Clemson Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Dabo Swinney and the No. 2 ranked Clemson Tigers (11-0) look to finish the regular season strongly and cap off another unbeaten main slate when they host the South Carolina Gamecock (6-4) in Death Valley on Saturday night.

Preview

Clemson has defeated South Carolina four consecutive times and is attempting for No. 5 on Saturday. The Tigers have already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game, where they will meet Pittsburgh at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 2015, Clemson finished the regular season 12-0 for the first time in school history. After an ACC Championship Game victory and College Football Playoff win, the team entered the National Championship Game at 14-0 before falling to Alabama, 45-40. The national championship-winning team in 1981 finished undefeated, but at 11-0.

Swinney told reporters he understands just how good this team is, and can still be.

“How many 12-0 teams have there been at any program? It’s hard to win. Just look around college football; it’s hard to win week in and week out. I have such great respect for this team and how they’ve played from a totality standpoint in these previous 11 games. They have had this incredible will to win and incredible will to prepare.”

Clemson can extend its College Football Playoff streak to four straight years with wins against South Carolina and Clemson.

Underclassmen continue to be the story on offense for Clemson. Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and sophomore running back Travis Etienne have continued to impress this season. Lawrence and Etienne (averaging just over eight yards per carry) have powered the Tigers offense over the past month, through the portion of the schedule that was deemed to be “tougher” on the surface. Despite allowing duke to score the first six points of the game last week, Clemson put up the next 35 unanswered.

The Tigers defense deserves a world of credit as well. Starting with a 63-3 win against Wake Forest on October 13, Clemson has allowed just over eight points per game in the past six contests, which includes victories over ranked opponents NC State and Boston College.