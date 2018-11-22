Redskins vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

First place in the NFC East is on the line as the Washington Redskins (6-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (5-5) at AT&T Stadium for Thanksgiving as Week 12 action begins on Thursday.

Preview

The Cowboys fell flat against the Tennessee Titans in a disappointing effort on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Head coach Jason Garrett’s seat started getting hotter, even though it has been reported owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t make an in-season coaching change. Since, the Cowboys have impressively put back-to-back one-score road victories against the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons together to revive their season.

Dallas has returned to the style of offense which was responsible for a 13-win season just a few short years ago. Ezekiel Elliott has carried the Cowboys on offense over the past two weeks, rushing for 151 against the Eagles and 122 against the Falcons; Zeke has three touchdowns (one rushing and receiving vs. Philadelphia, one rushing vs. Atlanta) as well.

Washington’s hope for a division championship run sustained a serious setback on Sunday when Alex Smith was carted off with a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter of a 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans. 33 years to the day Joe Theismann’s career ended eerily on a similar hit — in a game that was also 23-21, ironically — the 34-year old Smith suffered a season-ender.

Backup Colt McCoy will take over starting duties, something he has been used to in the past. Garrett spoke about preparing for McCoy with reporters this week.

“I don’t see them changing very much in what they do because (McCoy is) capable of doing everything physically and he’s got a good command of what they want to do.”

McCoy completed 6 of 12 passes and took a sack in relief of Smith against the Texans on Sunday. For “insurance,” the Redskins signed Mark Sanchez this week. Sanchez will serve as McCoy’s backup against the Cowboys on Thursday.