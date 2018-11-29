Saints vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Cowboys (6-5) moved into first place in the NFC East last Thursday with a victory over the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys look to win their fourth straight game when they host MVP candidate Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints (10-1) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as Week 13 action begins on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following streaming services:

Preview

New Orleans, on the other hand, has won 10 straight games.

Brees has thrown just two interceptions this season, as the offense has made their mark in 2018. In addition to Brees, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Michael Thomas and a bunch of plug-and-play rookies and veterans have combined to give the Saints an explosive attack, averaging 423.9 yards per game.

Brees’ offensive line has also contributed to the effort. He has only been sacked 11 times this season, tied for fewest in the league. He told reporters the complete effort and mindset has been there all year.

“Obviously, what the defense does to a degree dictates how we play, what we’re calling or maybe how we’re doing things, but for the most part as we go throughout the week of preparation, we talk about our execution, we talk about our tempo, we talk about our in and out of the huddle, in and out, up and down, getting the ball snapped, guys knowing what to do so they can play fast, play confidently. “We feel like if we do that, it doesn’t matter who the defense is, that we can outplay them, out-execute them. You’re obviously conscious of certain guys and situations and what does this team do on third down? What does this team do in the red zone? What does this team do in certain situations? But for the most part, we just focus on detailing our stuff.”

The Cowboys combat the Saints with an offense that went off against the Redskins last week.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is dealing with hip soreness but will play Thursday, has three straight 100-yard rushing games, and four in his past five. Amari Cooper exploded last week for 180 receiving yards and two touchdowns, as he looks for consecutive 100-yard receiving games — or touchdown games — for the first time this season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has also benefited from the presence of Cooper. Prescott has completed at least 67.7 percent of his passes in each of the four games Cooper has played as a Cowboy. He also has five touchdowns and just one interception during that span, and Dallas has finished 3-1 to take over first place within the division.

The Cowboys, however, remain banged up, which will be a problem if they want to keep up with the high-powered Saints. Linebacker Sean Lee’s absence with a hamstring injury continues to leave a void in the center of the defense. Left tackle Tyson Smith (neck) is looking more likely than not he will miss the game against the Saints.