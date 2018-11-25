Giants vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The suddenly surging New York Giants (3-7) have won consecutive games as they head south down I-95 to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the struggling Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) in a NFC East showdown as Week 12 action continues on Sunday.

Preview

Nobody expected the Eagles to be in a must-win position against a three-win team at home in Week 12 before December, but here they are. With a loss, the Eagles would fall into last place in the NFC East. Should the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving, the Eagles would be just two games out of first place, as would the Giants, but there would still be a lot of ground to make up to get there with only five games remaining and a depleted secondary which has bled yards to the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints the past two weeks.

Last week Philadelphia’s 41-point loss (48-7) to New Orleans in the Superdome was officially the worst loss by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

These two teams met once already this season, as the Eagles handily defeated Big Blue in the meadowlands 34-13 back in October. Following consecutive wins, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur believes his team is mentally in a different place since their first encounter with the Eagles, and have finally figured some things out on offense.

“Yes, we’re a much different team in a lot of ways. We found a way to have two good team victories the last two weeks, so we’re doing some things as a team better, not near good enough yet, but we are different. We have some new faces in there certainly, so yeah we are different.”

That “thing” is the offensive line. Since a slight retooling, Big Blue has effectively kept Eli Manning upright and rookie Saquon Barkley churning. Barkley has totaled over 100 yards in all but one game this season, and Manning completed 17 of 18 pass attempts against the Buccaneers last week.