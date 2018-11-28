Stars vs Flames Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Calgary Flames will look to remain hot on Wednesday night when they host the Dallas Stars. Here’s how to watch the matchup without cable.

Preview

Calgary has claimed victory four times in their last five games, propelling them to a 14-9-1 mark and a share of first place in the Pacific Division. After practice on Tuesday, Flames captain Marc Giordano told Flames TV the team’s been stressing the forecheck in practice.

“We like a lot of the things we’re doing. I think we can always improve and we’re always going over things we can do better,” Giordano said, per ESPN.

“The last couple of days (of practice) there’s been a lot of work done on our forecheck and moving the puck as defensemen to our forwards.

“We want to play with confidence. We think we’re a good team but we just need to keep bringing the same game every night. The biggest thing in this league is consistency. We need to bring it every night.”

On Sunday, Calgary demolished the Phoenix Coyotes, 6-1. Giordano recorded two assists, and center Mark Jankowski and blueliner Noah Hanifin scored two goals apiece.

Goaltender Mike Smith made 28 saves on 29 shots. The 36-year-old has struggled to an .883 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-against average in 14 starts this season. David Rittich, 26, has been brilliant in his 12 starts, with a .930 save percentage and a 2.04 goals-against average.

“You understand it’s just one game. It’s a definitely a work in progress,” Smith told Flames TV, per ESPN. “Every day you come to the rink and want to get better and find some consistencies in your game.

“Last game was definitely a better game for myself but the team played outstanding in front of me. It definitely was a confidence builder and I want to just come to the rink today and keep it going.”

The Stars are coming off a brutal 1-0 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on the road. Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom scored 2:42 into the extra period.

“I thought it was a really good defensive, checking game by both teams,” Stars head coach Jim Montgomery said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “I thought both teams showed a lot of creativity in the offensive zone. Both goalies had to be good at times. In the end, they made one more play than we did.”

The Stars held Edmonton scoreless through regulation on Monday despite their missing four defensemen and starting goalie Ben Bishop to injury.

“We got a lot of callups,” Gavin Bayreuther told The Dallas Morning News. “We’re a bunch of underdogs, to be honest. We’re playing our hearts out.”