Horn vs Mundine Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online in USA

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (18-1-1, 12 KO) will face former two-time WBA super middleweight titleholder Anthony Mundine (48-8, 28 KO) in a battle of Australians from the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

How to Watch Horn vs Mundine in the United States

For those in the United States looking to watch, the card is scheduled to start early Friday morning at 3:30 a.m. ET, with Horn vs Mundine expected to get underway sometime around 6 a.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the fight on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that broadcasts a variety of different live sports.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all events that are streamed on ESPN+, including the Horn vs Mundine card, are also available to be watched afterward on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Preview

The 30-year-old Horn will be looking to bounce back from a lopsided defeat at the hands of Terence Crawford at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in June. It was Horn’s first defeat as he was stopped in the ninth round by the pound-for-pound title contender. Horn lost his WBO title in the process and he’s looking to get back on the winning track before launching a full-fledged climb back toward the top of the welterweight division.

Horn has said he’d like a rematch with Crawford in the future, and he’d prefer for a second meeting to take place in his native Australia. Crawford has some bigger fish to fry as his promoter Top Rank Boxing is reportedly looking to match him up with the top welterweights from Premier Boxing Champions. However, in boxing you learn quickly to never say never to any concept.

That said, Horn has to defeat Mundine before he can think about challenging Crawford or anyone else.

Mundine is a 43-year-old veteran who has said this fight will be his last. He last fought in January when he scored a second-round KO win over Tommy Browne. That victory set the stage for what could be a high-profile local farewell fight.

After a professional career that began 18 years ago, Mundine is looking to end his career with a victory over his country’s most celebrated fighter. Mundine has never bitten his tongue about his lack of appreciation or an opponent’s lack of respect, he wants nothing more than to end an above-average career on a high note, and that means handing Horn the second defeat of his career.