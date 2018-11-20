Trail Blazers vs Knicks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It’s only a 16-game sample size, but Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers (11-5) are in a shocking three-way tie atop the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. The Blazers travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks (4-13) on Tuesday night.

Preview

The Trail Blazers are coming off a 10-point victory against the dysfunctional — putting it lightly — Washington Wizards on Sunday. They are currently 1-2 on this scheduled six-game road trip, and need a win against the Knicks with games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors looming before heading back home.

Portland’s bench continues to be shorthanded. Guard Seth Curry (knee) is set to miss his third straight game, and Moe Harkless (knee) has also been ruled out. Head coach Terry Stotts will need to rely on his star players to lead through a crucial stretch where only five of six rotational players can truly be counted on. That means Lillard, McCollum, as well as centers Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins will be tasked with heavy minutes.

Lillard dropped 40 points against Washington, and McCollum contributed 23, scoring over half of the 119 points in the win. Nurkic added a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

17 games into the season, and the Knicks are already in last place in the Atlantic Division. That has definitely been by design, though, as head coach David Fizdale continues to experiment with starting lineups and rotations as he looks to settle on contributors this season, and those who can add to the organization beyond this season once star Kristaps Porzingis returns.

New York has dropped five straight games for the second time this season, and aim to avoid a sixth straight loss. Two of the Knicks’ wins this season have come against the Atlanta Hawks, a team currently in the midst of a total rebuild as well.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been one of the lone bright spots this season. Although Hardaway Jr. remains a streaky shooter (42% overall) and always likely will, he has undoubtedly taken a step forward as a potential, legitimate starting NBA two guard.

The returns on second-year guard frank Ntilikina and rookie Kevin Knox, however, have been mixed. Ntilikina’s offensive game hasn’t improved, and Knox’s concerns are due to motor and off-the-court work. In addition to the team’s two most recent first-round selections, center Enes Kanter has temporarily lost his starting job to second-round pick Mitchell Robinson due to his ability to defend his position.