How to Watch UNC vs Michigan Basketball Online Without Cable

The North Carolina Tar Heels will play the Michigan Wolverines in UNC’s first visit ever to Ann Arbor on Wednesday night. Here’s how to watch the historic matchup of ranked teams.

Preview

Though both schools have boasted their share of powerhouse squads, the Tar Heels have never visited the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

The schools played almost a year earlier to the day, on November 29, 2018. UNC destroyed the Wolverines in that matchup, 86-71, behind an efficient 27 points from floor-stretching big man Luke Maye.

“I was surprised (when I found out) they had never been to Ann Arbor,” Michigan head coach John Beilein told the “Inside Michigan Basketball” radio show, according to ESPN. “I watched (last year’s) game and it was such a fun game. The ball was going back and forth. They were scoring too easy. We were scoring, but our baskets were tough. They are so fast in transition and we are not used to that speed.”

The No. 7 Wolverines are 6-0 in the season’s early going, including a dominant, 73-46 victory over the Villanova Wildcats, the reigning champions. Michigan leads the nation in defensive field-goal percentage.

“It’s a little bit of a different team for him,” North Carolina head coach Roy Williams said regarding Beilein and his squad, per ESPN. “They have always been known as a very skilled offensive team with great shooters. You just look down at the numbers. Teams are shooting 32.9 percent against them.

“His team has shot 80 free throws and opponents have only shot 65. All those are (because) of the defensive side of the ball. I’m not saying John was a bad defensive coach in the past, but it’s a completely different team for him.”

Canadian forward Iggy Brazdeikis, a redshirt freshman, leads Michigan in scoring at 15.7 points per game.

“I did not know anything (about) — I hate to say it like this — Brayzdelkis?” Williams told MLive.com. “Whatever his name is. My god, he can really play. I don’t have a clue where the crap he came from, but I know he can really play when I watch him on tape.”

Beilein compared his star freshman to a future Hall of Famer, San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili.

“My hope is that as he grows, he could be like a Manu Ginobli type of player,” Beilein said, per MLive.com. “He doesn’t have a position. He just plays.”

The No. 11 Tar Heels have their own star freshmen in forward Nasir Little and guard Coby White, the No. 3 and No. 25 recruits from their class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. White has started all seven games for Carolina, averaging 15.7 points per game, while the forward is coming off the bench behind a veteran frontcourt, averaging 12.9 points per game.

After rattling off five wins to start the year, UNC fell to Texas on Thursday, then bounced back with a 94-78 win over No. 17 UCLA.