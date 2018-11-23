Oklahoma vs West Virginia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Heisman Trophy candidate Kyler Murray leads the No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) into Morgantown to take on Will Grier and the No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) with a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game hanging in the balance on Friday night.

Preview

The winner of this game will play the No. 14 Texas Longhorns (8-3) for the conference championship next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, pending a Longhorns’ win against the Kansas Jayhawks — also on Friday.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is a popular commodity among NFL circles. Riley’s name has been connected to teams such as the Cleveland Browns — because of No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who Riley coached with the Sooners — as well as the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets, teams that could use upgrades.

Riley told reporters this week he knows how special of a quarterback matchup this is.

“I think if you asked either Kyler Murray or Will Grier right now what they care more about, I promise you they just want to win. And that’s why those guys are even being mentioned for an award like that. You don’t get to that point thinking about it.”

Just 15 yards separates Grier (3,325) and Murray (3,310) two of the top 10 quarterbacks in the nation; Grier at No. 7, Murray at No. 8. Murray and Grier are also in the top five respectively in passing touchdowns, Murray with 34 (fourth) and Grier with 33 (fifth).

Matchup to Watch: It will be hard imagining this game is anything other than a typical Big 12 shootout. Both teams eclipse 500 total yards per game on offense; the Sooners average 576.1, while the Mountaineers average 502.

West Virginia has done a slightly better defensive job than the Sooners, as most of their better performances have come at home. Limiting Murray’s ability to move around, forcing him to stay in the pocket, will neutralize the explosiveness of Oklahoma — Murray ran for a 75-yard touchdown in the Sooners’ win against the Jayhawks last week.