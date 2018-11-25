Packers vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ (4-5-1) season is currently on life support. Kirk Cousins dropped his career record to 4-12 in primetime games, now 0-3 this season as a member of the Minnesota Vikings (5-4-1). Both meet in a matchup of NFC North teams at U.S. Bank Stadium as Week 12 action continues on Sunday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in 31 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in 31 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in 12 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

NBC Sports Live

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the NBC Sports Live website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the NBC Sports digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

The first time these two teams met at Lambeau Field in Week 2, they tied. That was probably obvious based on seeing their records.

Aaron Rodgers is as good as any quarterback in NFL history following a loss. A loss would effectively eliminate the Packers from playoff contention unless they won out to get to 9-6-1 — unlikely.

Green Bay is expected to have tight end Jimmy Graham in the lineup on Sunday night. Graham sustained a broken thumb in last week’s 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. Originally, the injury was supposed to keep Graham on the shelf for 4-6 weeks, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported early Sunday the plan was to have Graham start against the Vikings and he will tough it out.

Cousins knows he has to play better, and get the detractors away from any type of contract argument made against him.

“For me, to answer that, I’d have to like be reading it and knowing about it. I really don’t know what’s being said or what’s being scrutinized. I honestly can’t tell you. I know that as an NFL quarterback who’s playing, you’re going to get scrutinized. I was making league minimum my fourth year in Washington, and I was pretty scrutinized that year, too. So I think it goes without saying that when you’re an NFL quarterback, you’re going to be judged and evaluated inside the building and outside the building, and you understand that’s what you signed up for, and that’s certainly part of the job.”

Minnesota lost to the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football last week, but they were underhanded. Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) missed the game, but is expected back on Sunday night.