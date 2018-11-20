Raptors vs Magic Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Eastern Conference leading Toronto Raptors (13-4) head to Florida to take on the Orlando Magic (9-8) at Amway Center on Tuesday night.

Preview

Toronto enters Tuesday coming off a 39-point blowout road victory against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at United Center. Prior to that, first-year head coach Nick Nurse and the Raptors had lost three straight games after the starting the 2018-19 season winning 12 of their first 13 games.

Point guard Kyle Lowry exited Saturday’s win with an ankle injury. Lowry, unexpectedly, sat out of practice on Monday, but all signs point to him playing Tuesday and avoiding any further scare.

Orlando under head coach Steve Clifford this season has already made noticeable strides toward improvement, and possible playoff contention — approaching the quarter point, Orlando currently sits at No. 6 in the East. The Magic enter Tuesday’s game against the Raptors winners of three straight games, seven in nine, including a pair of 13 and 14-point victories against the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks on back-to-back nights.

The Magic are one of the more lengthy teams in the NBA. Despite the size, they have been able to effectively shoot the ball over the past nine games, and are averaging 114.2 points during that span. Orlando’s two best players have been forward Aaron Gordon and guard Evan Fournier.

Under Clifford, the cohesion and excitement is back and Fournier has taken notice.

“We’re having fun out there. We play the right way. We play hard. We play together and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. We enjoy playing with each other right now, and that’s the biggest thing for me.”

In addition to Lowry, Kawhi Leonard (24.6 points this season) and second-year player OG Anunoby are listed on the Raptors injury report as day-to-day. Leonard (rest) has been playing only one of Raptors’ stretches of back-to-back games this season, and Toronto travels to play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, so he is likely to miss one of the pair. Anunoby is questionable with a wrist injury, but is more likely to sit out due to injury.

The main question for Toronto this season was how would Leonard fair away from San Antonio in his first full season away from head coach Gregg Popvich? Leonard has emerged as an early-season MVP contender, transforming the Raptors even more so on both ends of the court. Although the Raptors allow 108.4 PPG this season (10th in the league), their collective +8.7 point differential is second only to the Milwaukee Bucks.