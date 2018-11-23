UCF vs South Florida Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 9 ranked UCF Knights (10-0) allowed American Athletic Conference rival Cincinnati to score the first six points before rattling off 35 unanswered in a 38-13 victory against the Bearcats last week. The Knights put their 23-game winning streak on the line when they take on the South Florida Bulls (7-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Friday afternoon.

Preview

UCF still owns the nation’s longest winning streak, although last week didn’t do much in terms of bumping up the school’s position in the AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff rankings. UCF got a tiny bump, and sit at ninth in each entering Friday.

After a questionable early-season slate that didn’t involve a single Power Five conference opponent (the scheduled North Carolina — 2-10 this season — game was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence), wins against Memphis, Temple and previously ranked Cincinnati have boosted UCF’s overall strength of schedule.

Junior quarterback McKenzie Milton continues to lead the Knights. Milton threw for 268 passing yards and scored four total touchdowns in UCF’s 25-point win last Saturday.

Following last week’s win, UCF head coach Josh Heupel had an important message for college football fans across the rest of the country.

“I think it’s the first chance some people have had to see our university, see the great players we have, the passion of our fans and atmosphere in our stadium. I hope they like what they saw.”

South Florida has lost four consecutive games after a perfect 7-0 start to the season. That is due to a poor record in-conference; the Bulls are 3-4 in the AAC, with losses coming against Houston, Tulane, Cincinnati and Temple. The Bulls’ last victory came over a month ago, a 38-30 narrow win against one-win Connecticut (1-10).

Matchup to Watch: UCF’s defense allows yardage, but does a fairly sound job in limiting opponent’s point production (20.4). Bulls junior quarterback Blake Barnett — three games of 300-or-more passing yards this season — is capable of leading the offense to points. Barnett is coming off nursing a shoulder injury that limited him to 23 pass attempts in a 27-17 loss last week to Temple, and caused him to miss the game against Cincinnati back on November 10.