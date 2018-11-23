Apple Cup 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Washington vs WSU Online Without Cable

Gardner Minshew and the No. 8 ranked Washington State Cougars (10-1) have the opportunity to win the Pac-12 North division and move on to the conference championship game with a win. In order to do that, head coach Mike Leach’s Cougars will need to solve Chris Petersen’s No. 16 Washington Huskies (8-3) in Pullman on Friday night.

Preview

The winner of this game meets the Pac-12 South winning Utah Utes in at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

This is the 111th edition of the Apple Cup, one of college football’s oldest rivalries. The Huskies leads the all-time series against the Cougars 72-32-6, including the last five meetings. The last time Washington State knocked off Washington was in 2012. Since, the Cougars have lost those five meetings all by at least 10 points or more.

PATRICKERICKSON: RT SWXFemi: Earlier today UW head coach Chris Petersen told the story about Mike Leach showing up to a Pac-12 coaches' meeting 30 minutes late with In-N-Out burger. So of course I had to ask Leach about it today during his weekly presser… pic.twitter.com/l3KS9gwduj — 590 KQNT (@590KQNT) November 20, 2018

Leach has been in rare form lately. First, he showed up to the Pac-12 coaches meeting with In N Out food, and then commented to reporters on Petersen during a press conference this week.

“He’s just a great guy. He’s a good guy, he’s the guy that the teachers probably always liked and got to school early, got his homework done early. And your parents would occasionally say, ‘Why can’t you be more like the Petersen boy.”

With 4,325 passing yards and 36 touchdowns this season, Minshew leads the nation in both categories. Minshew, in recent weeks, has become a more legitimate prospect in NFL circles. Matchup to Watch: Minshew’s opponent is Huskies starter Jake Browning, who defeated the Cougars in a similar position two seasons ago to clinch a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game; the Huskies eventually moved on to the College Football Playoff. The Cougars defense allows 206.9 passing yards per game on offense.