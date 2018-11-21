Battle 4 Atlantis 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Every Game Online

More often than not, success at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament has been an accurate predictor of success in March. Of the seven winners in the tournament’s young history, all seven have ultimately made the NCAA tournament, five have advanced to the Sweet 16, four to the Elite Eight, three to the Final Four, two to the national championship, and last year’s winner–Villanova–went on to win the whole thing.

With another stacked field in 2018, led by No. 4 Virginia and No. 25 Wisconsin, you’re going to see not only an entertaining tournament in the Bahamas, but a glimpse of several teams capable of making deep runs in four months.

How to Watch 2018 Battle 4 Atlantis Online

The games go from Wednesday through Friday and will all be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN News (full schedule and bracket below). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of all the games (or DVR them) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2018 Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket and Schedule