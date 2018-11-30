Wisconsin vs Iowa Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers will tussle on the hardwood in Iowa City on Friday night in a battle of ranked Big Ten foes.

Preview

The No. 22 Badgers rattled off five consecutive victories to open the season before falling to a ranked Virginia Cavaliers squad on Friday. On Tuesday, Wisconsin bounced back, upending the North Carolina State Wolfpack 79-75 behind 19 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks from senior big man Ethan Happ.

“It was not pretty at times,” said head coach Greg Gard, according to the Associated Press. “I thought we really down the stretch just kept battling … and to push it over the edge at the end shows what this team is made of.”

The team overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half.

“I’ve always felt more comfortable in the second half after being able to see how teams are reading me,” Happ said. “But that shouldn’t happen every game where I struggle in the first and pick it up in the second half.”

Sophomore Brad Davison drew four charges in the win, including one to seal it.

“I think this group has embraced (being gritty),” Gard told school newspaper The Daily Cardinal in an article published on Thursday.

“You can be in situations a lot of times where things don’t go as you planned, and as you want. You’re not gonna’ make every shot, [there’s] gonna’ be some nights where you’re gonna struggle. But to have the fortitude to keep fighting back and to keep rallying is a good trait to have.”

The Badgers went 15-18 last season, posting their worst win percentage since the 1997-98 campaign.

“I think they’ve shown they can win in different ways,” Gard added. “We win in a game in the Bahamas against Stanford where we don’t shoot the three well or don’t get many threes. We shoot well against Oklahoma, we’re in a rock fight against Virginia, we battled back in that game.”

The No. 14 Hawkeyes are undefeated in six contests, including a win over the ranked Oregon Ducks.

Iowa also played on Tuesday night, narrowly escaping defeat at home against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The teams combined for 51 points in the second half of a 69-68 Hawkeyes win.

“It certainly wasn’t a thing of beauty by any means,” said head coach Fran McCaffery, per AP. “But that’s how games are sometimes

Iowa won their lone meeting with the Badgers a season ago, 85-67. Four Hawkeyes — Jordan Bohannon, Isaiah Moss, Luka Garza, and Tyler Cook — scored 13 or more points in that matchup, and all four are still in the starting lineup this year. Happ scored 21 points to go with 10 boards, five assists, and three steals.