Liga MX Final Live Stream: How to Watch America vs Cruz Azul Leg 2 in USA

Club America and Cruz Azul will meet in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura final on Sunday.

Club America vs Cruz Azul Preview

The second leg will be played at the site of the first leg, Estadio Azteca, which the Mexico City rivals call home.

The top two teams in the regular season played to a scoreless draw in the first match of the final.

“They’re really disputed matches. If you stay still for a moment, you might be picking the ball out of your net,” said Club America manager Miguel Herrera, according to Goal.com. “I’m not interested in how they might play. We’ve got the skill to beat them. They defended well, the score stayed 0-0 but I see myself happy Sunday, winning the match.”

While neither team could distinguish itself in the first leg, Cruz Azul gained an edge — America lost midfielder Mateus Uribe and forward Roger Martinez, and both are doubtful to return for the second leg.

But Cruz Azul manager Pedro Caixinha doesn’t foresee his team’s overestimating a shorthanded opponent.

“I think our biggest work has been humility, the humility to be able to respect our opponents and know them deeply,” Caixinha said after the first leg, according to Goal.com. “We never can let ourselves get distracted. We’re focused on what we have, how the match will go and what we’re going to do in the game. We’re only interested in one thing: Winning.”

In his first year with Cruz Azul, Caixinha led the squad to the Apertura 2018 Copa MX title, then guided them to a first-place finish in the regular season. They went 11-3-3 for 36 points and surrendered just 13 goals, the fewest in the league.

“As I have said from day one at this club, it’s nothing to do with me — it’s all to do with the players,” Caixinha said after advancing past Monterrey in the semifinals, according to The Scottish Sun. “I am satisfied to reach the final, but the most important step remains. We will play in the Final with great humility, with great respect for whichever opponent we play. But this is all down to the players. They have been fantastic for me.”

America finished second to Caixinha’s side in the regular season, with 33 points (9-6-2). They scored more goals than any other team in the league, at 33, and surrendered the second-fewest, at 17.