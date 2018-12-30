Bengals vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The AFC North is up for grabs on Sunday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) at Heinz Field as the 2018 NFL regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This service is available live in all 32 NFL markets.

FuboTV

CBS (live in 28 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in 29 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

After having the division soundly in hand for the better part of half the season, Pittsburgh has fumbled down the stretch. The Steelers have dropped four of their past five games, including losses against the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders, to now move one half-game behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place. Pittsburgh can win the division with a win and Baltimore loss.

Last week, Juju Smith-Schuster fumbled in overtime as Pittsburgh blew a lead in a 31-28 loss to the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the New Orleans Saints. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is encouraging a short-term memory heading into Sunday coming off of last week’s heartbreaker.

“We just focus on the things that are in our control. From that perspective, it’s no different than any other week. We better handle business in our stadium. There are things going on in other stadiums that can affect us. But there are things going on in other stadiums every weekend that could affect our positioning.”

Juju will need a short memory in order to recover on Sunday, especially if he is tasked with getting a majority of the looks at wide receiver in case Antonio Brown is out. Brown’s status grows bleaker by the hour heading into Sunday.

#Steelers WR Antonio Brown, listed as questionable, still has a chance to play Sunday, source said. He’ll work out pregame, but he will need to improve to have a shot. His knee is still feeling discomfort. One to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2018

Brown is currently listed as questionable with a knee injury, and his status is in serious jeopardy for Week 17 after continuing to feel discomfort all week. In addition to Brown, running back James Connor has missed the past three games with an ankle injury, and he is also listed as questionable as well.

Thanks in large part to an Andy Dalton injury, the Bengals’ season continued to unravel down the stretch following a promising 5-3 start. Cincinnati is guaranteed to finish last in the division for the first time since 2010. Last year, the Bengals played playoff spoilers when they knocked off the Ravens on the road in Week 17. Jeff Driskel might have a harder time accomplishing that feat, though.