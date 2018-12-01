Big 12 Champ: Texas vs Oklahoma Live Stream – How to Watch Online

In a rematch of the Red River Rivalry, Kyler Murray and the No. 5 ranked Oklahoma Sooners (11-1) take on Sam Ehlinger and the No. 14 Texas Longhorns (9-3) in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

For the first time in 115 years, there will be an Oklahoma-Texas rematch in the same calendar season. The Longhorns defeated the Sooners 48-35 in October.

Murray is making a late push in the Heisman Trophy race. The future Oakland Athletics prospect has 3,674 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns this season. Murray has also used his legs, rushing for at least 66 yards in each of the Sooners’ past four games, including five touchdowns — he has 11 total rushing touchdowns this season.

Ehlinger is on the radar of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. Ehlinger, who has collected 2,774 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, is a threat with not only his arm, but his legs as well.

“He’s not a flashy runner, but he’s very effective. He’s smart. He kind of knows where to run. It’s not like tackling a normal quarterback. He’s a big kid — 235 pounds. Runs physical. So he challenges you there, and then I think he’s really improved throwing the ball this year. You can see those guys have done a really nice job with him.”

After the Longhorns dropped consecutive games to Oklahoma State and West Virginia, they recovered to win their final three games. The Sooners enter Saturday with only one loss, and will attempt to avenge their loss to the Longhorns.