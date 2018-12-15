How to Watch Southern Illinois vs Buffalo Basketball Online

The Southern Illinois Salukis will travel to upstate New York on Saturday to try and hand the Buffalo Bulls their first defeat of the season.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games–and several other sports–every week.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Southern Illinois vs Buffalo Preview

It’ll be the second game in a home-and-home non-conference set between the Bulls and the Salukis this season.

In Round 1, Buffalo took its first ranking in school history to Carbondale and bested Southern Illinois, 62-53.

“I talked to our guys about being a high-character team,” Bulls coach Nate Oats said, according to the Associated Press. “We could be really immature and come in with a poor attitude. After we got all the accolades and everything, how are we going to come in and respond to it? I thought they responded pretty well.”

No Bull scored more than 11 in the tilt, and the team shot just 35.5 percent from the field. But they dominated on the offensive glass, 17 to nine, and contributed to the Salukis’ turning the ball over 19 times.

Last year, Buffalo won a school-record 27 games. That 27th victory came in the NCAA tournament, a first-round upset of the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats.

“This is a great feat for the players that are here and the players that have been here in the past that helped build this,” Oats added. “If we hadn’t beaten Arizona last year in the NCAA tournament, I don’t know that people would be talking about us the way they are, so it’s a tribute to the guys we have on this team that people all over are starting to recognize how hard we play and what we have been able to accomplish here.”

The Bulls are 9-0 for the first time in school history, ranked No. 13 in the nation. They most recently pounded the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on the road, 80-62.

“Not an easy place to play,” Oats said, per the Associated Press. “Some of the crazy stuff that gets said, for them to just focus on the game, ignore the fans and just come out and play basketball, I think is big.”

The Salukis dropped their first two games of the season to ranked opponents, then won seven of eight before falling to Murray State and star guard Ja Morant, 80-52, on Wednesday.

The projected NBA lottery pick lit Southern Illinois up to the tune of 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with 13 assists and five rebounds.

“He’s most definitely a good player,” Salukis guard Eric McGill said, according to the Daily Egyptian. “I feel like we could have done a better job containing him.”

SIU will get another crack at trying to slow done one of the nation’s best guards. Bulls senior CJ Massinburg is averaging 17.5 points per game, hitting 50 percent of his two-pointers (5.5 attempts per game) and an insane 46.2 percent on his three-pointers (6.5 attempts). He managed just seven points in the teams’ previous meeting.