How to Watch BYU vs San Diego State Basketball Online

The BYU Cougars will travel to Viejas Arena to play the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday.

BYU vs San Diego State Preview

The Cougars (8-5) fell to UNLV a week earlier, 92-90 in overtime, to snap a three-game winning streak. They erased a 17-point halftime deficit, but Rebels guard Noah Robotham drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the extra period for the victory.

“We had interesting lineups on the floor that really couldn’t work well together cohesively,” BYU head coach Dave Rose said of his team’s play to close the first half, according to the Deseret News. “So we’re looking at that and they’re things we can work to improve on and make sure we don’t have those lulls that are very tough to overcome on the road.”

It was the fourth game back for Cougars guard Nick Emery. The NCAA suspended the junior guard — who also sat out the 2017-18 campaign — for the first nine games of the season after the organization determined he’d received improper benefits from the school.

“I think he’s doing great,” Rose said of Emery, per the Deseret News. “He’s readjusting to his routine and everything else fans don’t see just great. There’s far more to evaluate than just the 40 minutes fans see every game, so from that angle, with everything involved he’s just doing great. I’m real happy for what he’s overcome and the progress he continues to make.”

Emery was the Cougars’ second-leading scorer in 2015-16, his freshman season, and their third-leading scorer a season later. Through four games this year, he’s averaging 6.3 points and 2.5 assists in 19 minutes per game.

“He’s adjusting to fitting in with these guys and figuring out how best he can contribute to this team,” Rose added. “He’s given us a lift in every game he’s played. He’s not scoring as much as he had been, but he’s giving us good energy and helping us out in a lot of different ways.”

After dropping two in a row, San Diego State (6-4) blasted Division II Cal State Dominguez Hills, 99-46.

“It feels good to get a win,” head coach Brian Dutcher said, according to the Associated Press. “When you lose two games in a row, obviously you’re trying to first of all get a win. The things I liked about what my team did today, is they shared the ball. We had 36 baskets, 28 of them were assisted. We shared the ball, we played the right way. Obviously we know our greatest deficiency is at the defensive end, and rebounding. We worked extremely hard to improve our defense, and I think we made great strides in that regard.”