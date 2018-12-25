How to Watch 76ers vs Celtics Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Christmas.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. Since the game is on ABC, you’ll only need to be logged into a participating Internet Service Provider (ISP) to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or PS Vue credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Sixers vs Celtics Preview

The 76ers (22-12) blasted the Toronto Raptors 126-101 on Saturday night. Raps star forward Kawhi Leonard sat out, as did big men Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas. With Toronto’s best big bodies on the sideline, Philly center Joel Embiid feasted, scoring 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbing 11 rebounds. Point forward Ben Simmons missed just two field goals to score 26 points, adding 12 rebounds and eight assists.

“It was a good win, but to me it doesn’t mean anything,” Embiid said after the victory, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “They were missing three of their best players and I was bummed that they weren’t playing because this game was marked on my calendar.”

J.J. Redick, a career 41.2 percent three-point shooter, entered the matchup shooting just 35.1 percent from deep. He connected on four of his five attempts on Saturday night.

“I’m confident that I’ll be right there around 40 [percent] if not higher when the season ends,” Redick said, per the Inquirer. “I think this thing will get turned around. I’m not saying tonight will break the dam open, but over the next 40-something games I’m confident I’ll get that percentage up.”

The win brought the 76ers’ league-best home record to 16-3. But they’re just 6-9 on the road; Tuesday’s meeting with Boston opens a five-game road trip.

“We’re coming into a really great part of our year. It’s starting to get into a real interesting part in that you’re playing against really, really good teams,” head coach Brett Brown said, per the Inquirer. “I think that will let your judgment, our judgment, of how we’ve got to coach it, where are we realistically, be more clearly determined. For that simple reason, you love it. That’s what this time of year, especially the schedule that we’re playing this time of the year, does for me.”

Philly sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics (19-13) are two games behind, in fifth.

On Sunday, Boston topped the Charlotte Hornets 119-103 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Big man Al Horford made his return to the lineup after a knee injury kept him out for seven games. In 19 minutes, the five-time All-Star scored 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting to go with six rebounds, five assists, and a block.

“I’m just happy that I was able to go out there and play with a lot of energy,” Horford said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s just good to be back. Sitting on the sidelines is tough, not being able to be on the court and help the guys.”