Chargers vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Patrick Mahomes and the first-place Kansas City Chiefs (11-2) prepare to host Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-3) in an AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium as Week 15 action begins with Thursday Night Football.

Chargers vs Chiefs Preview

For The Chiefs, win and clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs. If The Chargers win, they will clinch a playoff berth and remain alive for a division title.

Doing so will not be easy, as the Chargers have dropped nine straight games to the Chiefs. Way back in Week 1, Mahomes tosses four touchdown passes, leading the Chiefs to a 38-28 road victory against their “rivals.”

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will be carefully monitored if he is able to play on Thursday, which isn’t looking likely based on pregame reports. Head coach Anthony Lynn, like how the coaching staff worked with Joey Bosa, continues to closely work with Gordon.

“The first couple of weeks we kind of monitored his play count and last week we just turned him loose and now he’s back at his normal rotation. But I just believe he’s getting better every game. It can’t do nothing but help our defense and our football team.”

Eric Berry has not played for Kansas City since Week 1 of the 2017 season. Early Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Berry, who ruptured his Achilles was rehabbing for the better part of almost a year-and-a-half, is set to return for the Chiefs.