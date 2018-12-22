How to Watch Charlo Brothers vs Harrison & Korobov Online

Boxing twins Jermall Charlo and Jermell Charlo will put their titles on the line on Saturday when the WBC interim middleweight champion and the WBC light middleweight champion take on Matt Korobov and Tony Harrison, respectively.

Both fights will be broadcast on Fox, with the broadcast starting at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the fights on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the fight broadcast on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Preview

The 28-year-old brothers flipped a coin to see who’d get the last fight of the showcase in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Jermall won.

“It’s a dream come true,” Jermell (31-0) said, according to ESPN. “We finally getting exposure. The fans are able to see us, seeing what life is like for the Charlos. People that don’t really know us or understand why we do this. Now they got a real reason to see it. It almost feels like a collaboration with the NFL and being on Fox. I’ve seen the commercials. My son has seen commercials and he’ll call me.

“It’s time. I’ve been a professional for 11 years, been boxing for 20 years and now the world is finally getting a chance to see us, and on Saturday night it’s my job to go in there and handle my business.”

Jermall (28-0) added: “This is bigger than pay-per-view. Me and my brother are both hungry. We want the fans and everyone to know that we’re the best in the world. Sooner or later the rest of the world will know it.”

Jermall’s original opponent, Willie Monroe Jr., tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone earlier this week and was subsequently dropped from the bout.

“Once I heard about the new opponent, I knew that we had work to do,” Jermall said, per ESPN. “Nothing I can do about someone [Monroe] who was unprofessional. I didn’t put my head down. I knew that we’d make another fight. I’m glad that Korobov stepped up to the plate. I think it’s going to be a great fight.

“Every fight is tough. I’m not sleeping on this guy. I’m sleeping this guy. There’s no disappointment. Korobov is a different kind of fighter than Willie Monroe, but I am prepared to fight against any style.”

Korobov (28-1) had been preparing for an undercard bout before his elevation to the main card.

“It was a surprise to get the call for this fight,” Korobov said, per ESPN. “I have to be the best version of myself on Saturday night. I’m going to take all of my amateur and pro experience and mix it up to make a great performance. I respect that Jermall Charlo took this fight, and I’m going to try to show my best. I have watched Jermall’s fights, and because he has a title, I know he has a lot of quality skills. I have the skills to make this a great night for myself. I am going to bring everything I’ve got. I spent some time outside of the ring, but the whole time I was preparing for a moment like this and I’m going to make it count.

“This was such a big opportunity that I was immediately telling my team yes [when it was offered]. This is what all my work has been leading to.”

Harrison (27-2), Jermell’s opponent, lost an IBF light middleweight title fight to Jarrett Hurd in February 2017. He’s won all three matches since.

“I hope Tony Harrison is at his best,” Jermell said, per the New York Post. “There are certain things that he does well and we just need to make adjustments when we get in there. If he wants to box, we can box and if he wants to bang we can be the aggressor.”