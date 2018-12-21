How to Watch Dortmund vs Monchengladbach Online in USA

Borussia Monchengladbach will visit Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Friday in a battle of the Bundesliga’s top two clubs.

Dortmund vs Monchengladbach Preview

Dortmund sit at the top of the Bundesliga table 16 games into the 34-game regular season with 39 points (12-3-1). But Monchengladbach are not far behind, at 33 points (10-3-3), in second over Bayern Munich based on goal differential.

“We’re going to Dortmund to win,” Monchengladbach attacking midfielder Thorgan Hazard said, according to Bundesliga.com. “We have a difficult game ahead of us on Friday. Dortmund are rightly in first place; they’ve played the best football in the first half of the season.

“But we also have a lot of quality, as shown by the results and the table. If we played as we did against Nuremberg it might be difficult, but I’m looking forward to a game like this under the floodlights. We have to give everything we have left before the Christmas break.”

The 25-year-old has been an integral part of the second-best attack in the league. Monchengladbach have scored 35 goals, second only to Dortmund’s 42, and Hazard’s had a hand in 15 of them, scoring nine and assisting on six.

“Thorgan has been with us since 2014 and has continued to progress, especially this season,” Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl said of the Belgian, according to Bundesliga.com. “He has become more decisive in goal-scoring situations and his sense of positioning has improved. He is a complete team player who also puts a lot of effort into getting back to defend.”

Of the 23 players Dortmund have used this year, 16 have netted goals. Paco Alcacer leads the way with 12; his 10 goals off the bench are already a Bundesliga record, and the team has 18 regular season games remaining.

“Paco is wholeheartedly with us, he has settled in quickly and become an integral part of our squad,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said, according to Bundesliga.com. “He’s a real scorer of high footballing quality and has already decided some important games for us. We look forward to many more goals and assists from Paco in the coming years.”

Christian Pulisic, a 20-year-old American striker, has seen his role with Dortmund diminish after a strong 2017-18 campaign. He’s appeared in 18 games across all competitions, coming off the bench seven times. Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are said to have interest in the runner-up for the Kopa Trophy.

“Every player has difficult periods. It’s not a reflection of his quality, it’s more a personal preference of the coach for this moment,” new Team USA head coach Gregg Berhalter said, according to Fox Sports.

“I know he’s very much in the plans there, I know he’s working very hard to get more game time. He plays every single game virtually, although he’d want more game time. I think in the Champions League he’s done a good job.

“This is what will start defining people as players, when they get in these difficult situations how they come out of them. I love his attitude in dealing with this and I think he’s going to be OK.

“When you’re of that level and you’re playing for such a talented squad, things like this are normal. He’s hungry but patient. Speaking to him and knowing his attitude, it’s a fantastic attitude based on, ‘What can I improve to get on the field more?’ That’s the way he’s looking at it. He works hard every day.”