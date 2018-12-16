Eagles vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams (11-2) host the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) as Week 15 action continues with Sunday Night Football.

The Rams are coming off a disappointing 15-6 road loss to the Chicago Bears last week. Suddenly, LA’s home-field advantage aspirations have taken a huge hit, and the New Orleans Saints are currently sitting in the driver’s seat.

Six points, obviously, is a season-low for the Rams, who have been averaging more than 30 points per game during stretches. Goff and company, including head coach Sean McVay will need to figure out tougher defenses, especially in cold weather road games, in order to give themselves the warm weather advantage they’d like. Goff told reporters:

“Yeah, there’s a lot of things to work on. That’s pretty much weekly. Win, lose or anything that would’ve happened on Sunday, we would’ve looked at it the same way and learn from it and get better and find ways to improve and look at things that we did well and build on those. That’s no different with this game. But yeah, we feel good. Had a good day today and are ready to get after the (Philadelphia) Eagles.

Philadelphia has received some help; the Cowboys were shut out by the Colts 23-0 on Sunday. The Eagles sit a game-and-a-half behind Cowboys for first place, and can match the Redskins at 7-7 with a win. If the Eagles win out and everybody else loses in Weeks 16 and 17, the Eagles will repeat as NFC East champions — a tough task.

In order to do so, the Eagles will need to win out with Nick Foles under center again. Carson Wentz was diagnosed with a fractured vertebrae this week, and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.