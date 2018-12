Eagles vs Redskins Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Nick Foles will try to orchestrate some magic one more time as he leads the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) into FedEx Field to take on the Washington Redskins (7-8) in a matchup of NFC East rivals as the 2018 NFL regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

Since Carson Wentz was lost for the season with a back injury, Foles has led the Eagles to consecutive victories and given the team the opportunity to play for back-to-back playoff berths in Week 17. The defending NFC East champions couldn’t retain their crown, but with a win and Minnesota Vikings’ loss against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Eagles will earn the NFC’s last available playoff spot and will be the No. 6 seed heading into the first week of January.

For most teams, losing their starting quarterback is a huge blow. Foles’ Super Bowl MVP performance against the New England Patriots last February gives the Eagles confidence when most other teams would need to scrap by harder together.

Fletcher Cox remains one of the most underrated players in the game. The defensive tackle is a leader on his side of the football, as he prepares to lead his team into battle against the Redskins as they fight for their playoff lives.

“The biggest thing is we have to take care of business. We have a game to play and obviously somebody might say what’s happening, but at the end of the day we have to win. We have to win this game right here in order to get into the postseason and that’s what’s really most important to this locker room right now.”

Since losing Alex Smith, Washington has lost four of the last five games. Three losses against the NFC East teams during that span have taken a balanced, low-scoring Jay Gruden team from first place to completely out of the playoff picture — the Redskins we’re still alive as of last week, but a road loss against the Tennessee Titans ultimately sealed their fate. Washington’s only win in the past five games is a three-point win against Cody Kessler and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s hard not to say Gruden is slowly losing the team, but the locker room hasn’t been stabile at any point this season. Outspoken cornerback Josh Norman has reportedly spoken up a few times, standing up to Gruden and the rest of the coaching staff. Safety D.J. Swearinger was not given the same security, as the organization cut him this past week for doing what Norman has been doing this season.

Smith was able to manage the Redskins to tight wins early this season. Since, Josh Johnson was needed given the other injuries of Colt McCoy and Mark Sanchez. For someone who wasn’t on a NFL roster to start the season, Johnson has played well, and will hope to stun the Eagles on Sunday and eliminate them from postseason contention.