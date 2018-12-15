Farmer vs Fonseca Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online for Free

Before Canelo and Rocky square off, IBF world featherweight champion Tevin Farmer will make his second title defense in two months when he takes on 24-year-old challenger Francisco Fonseca on Saturday night.

How to Watch Farmer vs Fonseca Online

For viewers in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Brazil and Japan, Farmer vs Fonseca (and all of the fights on the card, including Canelo vs. Rocky) will be broadcast exclusively on the DAZN streaming service, with the event starting at 6 p.m. ET. Farmer vs Fonseca is estimated to start around 9:30 p.m. ET.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the fight live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Xbox One or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

If you can’t watch live, DAZN will also have the fight available to be watched on-demand afterwards.

Farmer vs Fonseca Preview

It’s been quite the four months for Farmer. In August, he went into Sydney and took down Australian native Billy Dib to capture his first world title. Two months later, he defeated James Tennyson via fifth-round TKO inside the TD Garden in Boston.

And now on Saturday, after another short two-month layoff, he gets to fight on the card of one of the most popular stars in the world, giving him an opportunity to put on a show in front of what will likely be his biggest audience to date.

“I’m looking to do the same thing that I did to Tennyson, but much faster,” Farmer said. “I’m on another level and people are starting to realize. Right now, I’m just trying to make history with every fight. Dec. 15 I will show everyone once again that I am one of the best in the world.”

Looking to slow down Farmer will be Costa Rica’s Francisco Fonseca.

Since a knockout loss at the hands of Gervonta Davis in August of 2017, Fonseca has picked up three consecutive TKO victories of his own, stopping Joel Blanco in the third, Daniel Miranda in the fifth and Sandro Hernandez in the fifth.

Of course, Farmer’s talent is obviously much closer to Davis’ than the latter three, and as such Fonseca is a significant underdog here. But he believes he’ll be able to capitalize on Farmer looking past him.

“I see his focus is on Gervonta Davis, not on me, but you have no idea the opponent that you will clash with on Dec. 15,” Fonseca said. “I hope you’re prepared so we can give the public a great fight. In the name of God, I’ll be the new IBF World Champion. I’ll guarantee my name will never be forgotten by the people that watch us fight and I’m ready to make history.”

If Farmer does win as expected, the talk will certainly return to a potential fight between him and Davis, the 24-year-old Floyd Mayweather protege who has run rampant through everyone he has faced. But Jono Carroll is also another option for his next fight.

Carroll’s draw against Guillaume Frenois complicated things somewhat, but Farmer has said he’ll still fight the Irishman.

Either way, that’s all speculation for another time. For now, it’s Farmer vs. Fonseca for the IBF world super featherweight title, and it should be a lot of fun.