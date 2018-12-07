How to Watch FCS Football Quaterfinals Online Without Cable

The eight teams still standing in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision will become four this weekend during the FCS quarterfinals.

On Friday, No. 2 Weber State takes on No. 7 Maine (8 p.m. ET; ESPN2). On Saturday, the other three quarterfinal games are played: No. 1 North Dakota St vs. No. 8 Colgate (Noon ET; ESPN2), No. 4 Kennesaw State vs. No. 5 South Dakota St (2 p.m. ET; ESPN3), and No. 3 Eastern Washington vs. No. 6 UC Davis (4 p.m. ET; ESPN3).

Preview

The North Dakota State Bison are the unquestioned favorites of the tournament, and they have been for years. Not only will the undefeated squad be looking to repeat as FCS champions, they’re going for their seventh title in eight seasons.

The top-seeded Bison, who score an FCS-leading 42.1 points per game, will host the No. 8 Colgate Raiders on Saturday.

Colgate linebacker T.J. Holl welcomes the challenge of spoiling NDSU’s dynasty.

“We like to say when we get recruited and we come here, our staff likes to say that we come here to play against the best and to compete at the highest level,” Holl told The Post-Standard. “Now we get to go and play in one of the coolest atmospheres in college football against the defending champ. I don’t know if could ask for much more than that. We’re just very excited.”

Colgate surrendered the fewest points per game in the FCS, at a paltry seven. They held opponents to three or fewer points seven times, including five shutouts. But the team surrendered 48 points across their last two games, more than they gave up in their other contests combined.

Raiders head coach Dan Hunt will need his defense to step up if Colgate is to have any chance against what he called “the gold standard of our level of football.”

“It’s not always pretty and it might not make great television all the time,” Hunt told The Post-Standard. “But if you can run the ball and play great defense, you’re in any game. That’s what we try to do,” Hunt said. “And I know that’s what they do. If our defense can play like they have and create turnovers and we don’t beat ourselves, it starts zero-zero. We’re going to have a great chance.”

The Raiders and their stout defense impress Bison quarterback Easton Stick.

“They’re fun to watch, they play really hard, that’s the big thing,” Stick told the Grand Forks Herald. “Really, really hard. They tackle really well. They’re just an experienced group. They know each other’s fits, you don’t see people miss fits or miss tackles and they force an unbelievable amount of turnovers.”

The No. 2 Weber State Wildcats will host the No. 7 Maine Black Bears on Friday night to kick the quarterfinals off. Two hours after the noon ET kickoff for Saturday’s Bison–Raiders matchup, the No. 4 Kennesaw State Owls will host the No. 5 South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The No. 3 Eastern Washington Eagles and No. 6 UC Davis Aggies will close the round out at 4 pm ET.