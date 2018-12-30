Cowboys vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Under Jason Garrett, the Dallas Cowboys (9-6) clinched their second NFC East division title in the past three seasons with a win last week as they head to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to take on the New York Giants (5-10) in a December NFC East showdown of two rivals as the 2018 NFL regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in 17 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

The gutsy move by Jerry Jones paid off as the Cowboys have been a totally different team since trading for Amari Cooper. Over that span, Dallas has won six of eight games — the only two losses coming at home to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football and a shutout road loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.

Garrett’s finish has temporarily gotten him off the hot seat among Cowboys fans, though playoff wins would likely help the cause more. He continues to preach to his team that every game matters, even a game following a week where they clinched another division title.

“Our focus is on what we need to do this week against the Giants to play our best game. We’re going to play our football team. Anybody who’s healthy is going to play in this ball game. … A lot of people have said this is a meaningless game. It’s a meaningful game to us.”

After a treacherous 1-7 start, the Giants were able to bounce back to a respectable 4-3 record over the course of the second half of the season so far. This has been in large part due to the improvement and better play of the offensive line, although not elite by any stretch of the imagination.

Eli Manning quietly had a solid, unspectacular season despite much criticism, which was well deserved. In 15 games, Manning has completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,998yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, his fewest in a season since 2008. There is no doubt the Giants front office needs to evaluate all options at quarterback heading into next season, but the best course of action may be to bring in a young player to compete with Eli rather than dump or cut him and pursue other stopgap veteran options elsewhere.

The Giants’ primarily skill-position players have played well during the second half. Namely, No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley. Barkley is now in contrition with Baker Mayfield for Offensive Rookie of the Year due to the Cleveland Browns’ surge since firing previous head coach Hue Jackson. Barkley has been either shut down or slowed down over the past two weeks against the Titans and Colts, and will need a strong Week 17 performance akin to his top performances this season if he wants to seal the OROTY award, which would certainly be a bright spot this season for Big Blue.

Odell Beckham Jr. has missed the past three games due to a quad injury. Beckham has taken a back seat this season in favor of the standout performances of Barkley, though turning the ship around and winning football games remains the top priority for the former No. 11 overall draft selection.