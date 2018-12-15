How to Watch Gonzaga vs North Carolina Basketball Online Without Cable

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will visit the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean Dome on Saturday in a battle of ranked, familiar foes.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

The No. 4 Bulldogs (9-1) and the No. 13 Tar Heels (7-2) last met in the 2017 national title game, a 71-65 North Carolina victory.

“For us it’s a great opportunity to kind of revisit the championship game from a couple of years before,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said, according to 247Sports. “I have the ultimate respect for Coach [Roy] Williams, you look at his career and how he has been able to run his program and have the success that he has had. He is a very good friend of mine. He took me under (his) wing when I was just getting started as a division one coach.”

Gonzaga jumped out to a 9-0 start and a No. 1 ranking, beating a then-top-seeded Blue Devils squad along way. But they fell in their last outing, 76-73, to No. 7 Tennessee in the Air Force Reserve Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix. To avoid a two-game skid, Few will have to guide his squad past a talented Tar Heels team helmed by a man he’s borrowed from.

“He is a man of high integrity,” Few said of Williams. “He runs his program the right way. We’ve modeled a lot of our program after Carolina. It’s classy and it’s done the right way. They do it the right way.”

The respect is mutual.

“Very difficult for us as a staff to prepare for,” Williams said Friday, per 247Sports. “They remind me of some of our really, really good teams. Who knows what’s going to happen by the end of the year, but I think they’re better than their team in ’17. Now, they may not go as far or they may win the whole thing.”

Williams added: “They can score inside. They can score outside. They can score in the halfcourt. They can push the ball and score in transition. They defend you man-to-man. They defend you with a zone. They rebound the ball. They stop you from rebounding the ball.”

Three players who participated in the teams’ last meeting will suit up on Saturday: North Carolina’s Luke Maye and Seventh Woods, who combined for zero points and two rebounds in 13 minutes, and Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins, who scored 13 points, hit three triples, and grabbed a pair of rebounds in 35 minutes.

Maye, a senior forward, now leads the Tar Heels in rebounding, at 9.3 per game, and is third on the team with 13.7 points per contest. Woods, a junior guard, is second on the team in assists per game, at 4.6, despite averaging just 16.3 minutes.

Perkins is a fifth-year senior scoring 10.2 points per game. His 8.4 assists per game are third in the nation.