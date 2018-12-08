How to Watch Heisman Trophy Ceremony Online Without Cable

On Saturday night, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, or Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will leave New York City’s PlayStation Theater with the Heisman Trophy.

Preview

For much of the season, it seemed Tagovailoa had the trophy in hand. He had the numbers. He had the team.

But while his No. 1 Crimson Tide came out on top in the SEC Championship game, the quarterback’s performance hurt his case. And with the way Murray and Haskins have played all season, his play in the game might have cost him the coveted hardware.

Tagovailoa struggled against the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs, completing just 10 of his 25 passing attempts for 164 yards. He threw a touchdown and two interceptions before suffering an ankle injury with his team down by seven. Jalen Hurts, whom Tagovailoa replaced in Alabama’s national title victory a season ago, came in to lead the Crimson Tide to a comeback win.

Through 13 games, the quarterback has completed 199 of his 294 passes (67.7 percent) for 3,353 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

“I’m just grateful to be here,” the sophomore said, according to the New York Post. “If I don’t [win the Heisman], I would have another opportunity to win again next year.”

In the first round of the College Football Playoff, Tagovailoa’s Crimson Tide will meet Murray’s Sooners, now No. 4.

“I’ve only seen [Murray in] one game, and that was the West Virginia-Oklahoma game. High-scoring game,” Tagovailoa said, per the Post. “The first touchdown, I think he had a rushing touchdown. Jeez, this man was moving. He can beat you with his arm and he can beat you with his legs.”

The redshirt junior carried Oklahoma — whose defense has surrendered 291.4 passing yards per game — to a 12-1 mark. In their lone loss, he went 19-of-26 for 301 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a pick. He added 92 yards and a score on the ground.

The dual-threat quarterback has completed 241 of his 340 passes for 4,053 yards, 40 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He’s carried the ball 123 times for 892 yards and 11 more touchdowns.

“I think we’re all here for a reason,” said Murray, per the Post. “Everybody is deserving of it. I think it’s fun, for us as the guys who can win it.”

But, for now at least, it seems that once Murray’s season is over, he’ll pursue a career in Major League Baseball. In June, the Oakland Athletics made the two-sport athlete the ninth overall pick in the league’s draft.

“I feel like I could play in the NFL, but as far as giving it up, as of now, yeah, that’s the plan,” Murray told ESPN.

Haskins has been dominant as well, leading No. 6 Ohio State to a 12-1 mark. He’s completed 348 of his 496 passes, and his 4,580 passing yards and 47 yards are Big Ten records; he’s thrown eight interceptions.

“I think I’ve got a good shot,” the redshirt sophomore said, according to Lettermen Row. “I’m excited for it, and just to be able to sit there and be in the moment, we’ll see what happens. I feel like I’m the best, but I can only make my own decisions.”