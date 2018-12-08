Hillcrest Prep vs Denton Guyer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A pair of stacked teams in the Hillcrest Prep (Arizona) Bruins and the John H. Guyer High School (Texas) Wildcats will meet at the Hoophall West High School Invitational in Phoenix on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at about 8:30 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that will have coverage of eight HoopHall West games this weekend.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game (and several other HoopHall 2018 games) on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games–including Hillcrest vs Denton Guyer–that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Preview

Guyer features two highly recruited seniors. Point guard De’Vion Harmon has committed to the University of Oklahoma; he’s the No. 37 recruit in the class according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the No. 4 point guard.

Jalen Wilson, a 6’8″ small forward, is the No. 44 recruit, and the No. 10 small forward. He’s bound for the University of Michigan.

Michigan head coach John Beilein recently discussed Wilson and another recruit from the class of 2019, Cole Bajema of Lynden Christian High School in Washington, with Rivals.com.

“[Wilson has] got some strength about him already,” Beilein said. “They both have high skill sets, can really shoot. … Jalen’s more of a small forward/guard. We can play small with a lot of people, too. They’re good kids, good students and good players. I can’t wait to coach them. I think they are high IQ players, too.”

Wilson might not have to wait long to crack the Wolverines rotation, either.

“They’ve both got a chance to play right away,” Beilein added. “That would be the hope. … Jalen is going to be very, very good. Jalen has played again the best everywhere, where Cole is just doing that now. When I decided on Cole is when he was playing against the Howard Pulley team. The first time he scored 18 of his first 20 points for his team against an EYBL team. Jalen does that every day.

“One was undiscovered, one was well known, both are going to be terrific college players.”

Jakobe Coles, a Guyer junior, already has a scholarship offer from the University of Colorado.

On Hillcrest’s side, 6’5″ wing Kyree Walker is the No. 12 recruit in the class of 2020, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

“I’m an all-around player really. I can score, I can pass, play defense, all of that,” Walker said, according to USA Today. “There’s a lot of things I got to do to fix up my game, but other than that I’m fine. Free throws is one, knocking down my free throws in clutch moments.”

The University of Arizona, UCLA, the University of Virginia, and the University of Illinois are among several schools to have offered him a scholarship. He recently decommitted from Arizona State University.

“We sat down and talked about it,” said Khari Walker, Kyree’s father and a coach at Hillcrest Prep, according to The Arizona Republic. “He just wants the opportunity to be recruited. We’re not saying he’s not going to go to ASU. He just wants the opportunity to go through a year of being recruited.”

Joining Walker on the wing for Hillcrest is Dalen Terry. The 6’6″ junior and No. 37 recruit in his class has received offers from Marquette University, USC, and the University of Utah, among others.