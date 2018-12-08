How to Watch Louisville vs Indiana Basketball Online Without Cable

The Louisville Cardinals will look to extend their three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on Saturday.

Preview

After sustaining a pair of losses at the NIT Season Tip-Off, the Cardinals are riding a three-game winning streak that started with an 82-78 overtime victory over the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans.

Junior guard Ryan McMahon finished that matchup with 24 points. Seven of them came in overtime, all from the free-throw line.

“I would say it’s being aggressive,” McMahon said, according to the Associated Press. “It really helps when I’m knocking down shots, too, because then guys have to play me a little bit tighter, they’ve got to run out at me a bit longer and I can get a step on them and cause help to come over or the guy on me has to foul me.”

Louisville then pulled one out in a visit to the Seton Hall Pirates and crushed the Central Arkansas Bears at home.

After coming off the bench in the team’s first five games, forward Jordan Nwora has started each game of Louisville’s streak.

The sophomore, who averaged just 12 minutes per game as a freshman, is enjoying a breakout campaign. His 17 points and 6.9 rebounds per game both lead the team.

The Hoosiers know that if they want to slow the 6’8″ Buffalo native down, they have their work cut out for them.

“I don’t think it’ll be like so simple as putting one guy on him and making sure that guy stops,” Hoosiers senior forward Juwan Morgan said, according to the Indiana Daily Student. “And I think just being in gaps, making every catch, every shot, every pass tough for him.”

After getting blown out by the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Indiana has opened their Big Ten season with victories over the Northwestern Wildcats and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Freshman guard Romeo Langford leads the team in scoring, at 17.9 points per game. He dropped a team-high 17 on Penn State to help the Hoosiers overcome an early 9-0 deficit on the road.

“When you’re on the road, you know you’re going to deal with, especially the first four to eight minutes, some type of punch,” said Indiana head coach Archie Miller, per the Associated Press. “We’re not doing a very good job of handling that right now. We’re soft coming out of the gates.”

Louisville and Indiana played almost a year earlier to the day, on December 9, 2017. The Cardinals, then coached by David Padgett, won 71-62.

“Louisville is a really good team,” Miller said, per the Indiana Daily Student. “[New Cardinals head coach Chris Mack] has done a good job taking over. You can really tell the identity over the last three, four games how they’ve improved with the competition level they’ve went at. They’re playing very confident right now.”