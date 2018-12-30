Jets vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New England Patriots (10-5) have clinched their 10th consecutive AFC East championship, and they look to take their victory lap against an AFC East rival, the New York Jets (4-11) at Gillette Stadium at Foxboro, Mass as the 2018 NFL regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

New England secured another division title last week when they obliterated the Buffalo Bills at home; the Miami Dolphins made things a whole lot easier by being upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars as well, meaning the Patriots were going to clinch and backdoor their way into the playoffs regardless. It was the 16th total in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era dating back to 2001. The only two years in which the Patriots failed to win the division were 2002 (9-7; missed out because of the Jets) and 2008 (11-5); missed out because of the Dolphins, and also failed to secure a wild card berth despite 11 victories).

Multiple reports surfaced Saturday all pointing to the same conclusion: the Jets are ready to can head coach Todd Bowles after four disappointing seasons. Bowles, with an offense led by Ryan Fitzpatrick — who had a career year — and wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, finished 10-6 in his first year with the team back in 2015 before consecutive 5-11 seasons in 2016 and 2017. If the Jets win on Sunday, a tall task, it would be Bowles’ third straight 5-11 season, if not, it would actually be the low point of his tenure.

Per Pro Football Focus, Sam Darnold has been the highest graded quarterback over the past three weeks of the season. Despite Darnold combining to throw for 764 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception, the Jets are 0-3 in each of his starts.

Darnold hasn’t much in the way of consistency in regard to weapons this season, which makes the four-year contract extension given to Quincy Enunwa all the more positive. Enunwa has battled injuries all season, but remains the top target in Darnold’s arsenal, and an optimistic potential No. 2 option moving forward for Gang Green to grow with their 2018 first-round pick.

Safety Patrick Chung and the Patriots will be ready for Darnold on Sunday:

“He’s gotten better. He’s gotten better. It seems like he’s calmed down a little bit. He’s making the right throws, he’s making good decisions, he’s doing it really fast and he’s athletic enough to make plays. I mean, he’s definitely come along.”

The Patriots still have a lot to fight for this week, including potentially home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs and possible first round bye. With a win and Kansas City loss, New England clinches home field again.